New Congress, same debt drama
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
What will it take to solve the debt ceiling saga? Plus, river rafting and naming pharmaceuticals.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
New construction spending figures are mediocre — but some sectors are thriving
Single-family home building and manufacturing plant construction are bright spots in an uninspiring general picture.
Port automation is a sticking point for dockworkers union
Longshoremen are trying to prevent the adoption of technology that could eliminate jobs. That transition has been underway in other countries.
In Tennessee, railroad repairs after Hurricane Helene put two industries at odds
Hurricane Helene changed the wild Nolichucky River, prized by East Tennessee rafters. Now, railroad repairs may have harmed the river further.
New year, new Congress, old problem: the debt ceiling
The options on the table: cut spending, default on the national debt, raise the ceiling — or eliminate it altogether.
Job seekers turn to honesty on social media to find work
People are "getting really personal" and leveraging their social media networks, says Danielle Abril of The Washington Post.
The Tetris of words: naming a pharmaceutical
Behind every name for a business, product or prescription drug is someone writing hundreds of possible names. Lieba Golden-Koulendros has made a career out it.
Music from the episode
"Kick, Push" Lupe Fiasco
"Seconds Into Months" MNDLSS
"Spiderweb" Richard Houghten
"Still Grimey" Wu-Tang Clan
"Losing Control" Poolside
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer