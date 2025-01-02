Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

New Congress, same debt drama
Jan 2, 2025

New Congress, same debt drama

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
What will it take to solve the debt ceiling saga? Plus, river rafting and naming pharmaceuticals.

Segments From this episode

New construction spending figures are mediocre — but some sectors are thriving

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 2, 2025
Single-family home building and manufacturing plant construction are bright spots in an uninspiring general picture.
Data center construction spending jumped 43% year over year in November. Above, a data center under construction in Eagle Mountain, Utah.
George Frey/Getty Images
Port automation is a sticking point for dockworkers union

by Henry Epp
Jan 2, 2025
Longshoremen are trying to prevent the adoption of technology that could eliminate jobs. That transition has been underway in other countries.
Port automation has become more common globally in recent years. But the International Longshoremen’s Association does not want ports to adopt technology that could eliminate jobs. 
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
In Tennessee, railroad repairs after Hurricane Helene put two industries at odds

by Katie Myers
Jan 2, 2025
Hurricane Helene changed the wild Nolichucky River, prized by East Tennessee rafters. Now, railroad repairs may have harmed the river further.
The banks of the Nolichucky River turn to mud where the railroad company has removed rock.
Katie Myers
National Debt

New year, new Congress, old problem: the debt ceiling

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 2, 2025
The options on the table: cut spending, default on the national debt, raise the ceiling — or eliminate it altogether.
In recent years, congressional debate over raising, lowering or suspending the debt ceiling has grown more common.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Job seekers turn to honesty on social media to find work

by Kristin Schwab and Sarah Leeson
Jan 2, 2025
People are "getting really personal" and leveraging their social media networks, says Danielle Abril of The Washington Post.
Job seekers are using LinkedIn and other social media platforms to show off skills and get in touch with companies they want to work for.
Carl Court/Getty Images
My Economy

The Tetris of words: naming a pharmaceutical

by Nicholas Guiang
Jan 2, 2025
Behind every name for a business, product or prescription drug is someone writing hundreds of possible names. Lieba Golden-Koulendros has made a career out it.
"There may be regulatory requirements that you have to encode the name of the generic into the pharmaceutical name," said Lieba Golden-Koulendros.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Kick, Push" Lupe Fiasco
"Seconds Into Months" MNDLSS
"Spiderweb" Richard Houghten
"Still Grimey" Wu-Tang Clan
"Losing Control" Poolside

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

