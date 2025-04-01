The negative wealth effect
Will falling retirement account balances put the brakes on consumer spending? Plus, a customs broker gives us tariff calculation insights.
Segments From this episode
Keep an eye on rising layoffs at the smallest businesses
Firms with fewer than 10 people let workers go at the highest rate in February. Those businesses are more exposed to quick economic changes.
Tariffs have left importers 'upset,' with more yet to come
Ahead of the planned 25% auto and retaliatory tariffs for April 2, Gretchen Blough, a customs broker manager, talks about the impact of trade and tariffs on importers.
The cheap subcompact car may soon be a thing of the past
SUVs and crossovers are just more profitable for carmakers. What's the budget-conscious consumer to do now?
The Numbers
What's a "negative wealth effect"? You may be feeling it.
With stocks down lately, some folks are spending less. But more consumers may feel bolstered by healthy home values and a stable job market.
Farmers fear tariffs will worsen already tough export market
If countries targeted by Trump administration tariffs respond with tariffs of their own, then demand could fall for American corn, soybeans and other agricultural exports.
A vinyl-spinning cocktail bar remixes classic drinks to keep prices low
Bryan Tetorakis opened a listening bar in Cleveland last year. As costs fluctuate, he's substituting menu ingredients to manage prices and profit.
Music from the episode
The team
