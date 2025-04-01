Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The negative wealth effect
Apr 1, 2025

The negative wealth effect

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Will falling retirement account balances put the brakes on consumer spending? Plus, a customs broker gives us tariff calculation insights.

Segments From this episode

Keep an eye on rising layoffs at the smallest businesses

by Daniel Ackerman
Apr 1, 2025
Firms with fewer than 10 people let workers go at the highest rate in February. Those businesses are more exposed to quick economic changes.
Even though firms with fewer than 10 workers represent about one-eighth of total employment, “to me, their behavior is bellwether for overall trends in the economy,” says Pavlina Tcherneva of Bard College.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Tariffs have left importers 'upset,' with more yet to come

by Kristin Schwab and Nicholas Guiang
Apr 1, 2025
Ahead of the planned 25% auto and retaliatory tariffs for April 2, Gretchen Blough, a customs broker manager, talks about the impact of trade and tariffs on importers.
"You don't know what's going to happen from day to day sometimes. And plus, the retaliatory tariffs, we don't even know what those are going to be," said customs broker Gretchen Blough.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The cheap subcompact car may soon be a thing of the past

by Henry Epp
Apr 1, 2025
SUVs and crossovers are just more profitable for carmakers. What's the budget-conscious consumer to do now?
Mitsubishi ended production of the subcompact Mirage in December. It's one of the last new cars available for less than $20,000 in the United States.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Numbers

by Kristin Schwab
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What's a "negative wealth effect"? You may be feeling it.

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 1, 2025
With stocks down lately, some folks are spending less. But more consumers may feel bolstered by healthy home values and a stable job market.
Stocks had a bad time in the first quarter, generating disappointing results for many retirees and other investors.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Farmers fear tariffs will worsen already tough export market

by Savannah Peters
Apr 1, 2025
If countries targeted by Trump administration tariffs respond with tariffs of their own, then demand could fall for American corn, soybeans and other agricultural exports.
Forty-three percent of farmers surveyed in Purdue University's Farmer Sentiment Index said that shifting trade policy was driving their pessimism.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

A vinyl-spinning cocktail bar remixes classic drinks to keep prices low

by Iru Ekpunobi
Apr 1, 2025
Bryan Tetorakis opened a listening bar in Cleveland last year. As costs fluctuate, he's substituting menu ingredients to manage prices and profit.
At Bad Medicine in Cleveland, the music comes in vinyl and plays on a vintage hi-fi system.
Courtesy Adam McDaniel
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Ghost Walk" The Budos Band
"Air Pockets" Mocky
"Bassackwards" Kurt Vile
"Look What I've Done" Maverick Sabre

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:40 PM PDT
27:11
7:34 AM PDT
8:56
3:09 AM PDT
8:08
Mar 31, 2025
23:05
Mar 28, 2025
17:24
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Are budget guidelines based on your pre-tax or post-tax income?
I've Always Wondered ...
Are budget guidelines based on your pre-tax or post-tax income?
Florida legislators advance bill to loosen restrictions on child labor
Florida legislators advance bill to loosen restrictions on child labor
Crocs hits record revenue as popularity with younger consumers soars
Crocs hits record revenue as popularity with younger consumers soars
How accurate are recession indicators based on culture?
How accurate are recession indicators based on culture?