Movin’ right along
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Do passengers or cargo have the right of way on the rails? Plus, the EU ends Google's search for a strategy to avoid paying a huge fine.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Google loses long fight with EU over epic antitrust fine
The $2.7 billion levy could affect the conduct of other tech giants watching from the sidelines.
Hotter weather is testing workers in sweltering environments
Think kitchens and un-air-conditioned warehouses. New California rules aim to keep those inside workers safe.
Amtrak spars with freight train industry over rules of the railroad
In a rare lawsuit, the Justice Department is trying to make freight lines comply with policy giving preference to Amtrak trains on the tracks.
New pipelines are expected to ease glut of Permian natural gas
Natural gas is a byproduct of oil production, and there's been a lot of that in Texas. The excess gas has depressed prices.
Farmers push Congress for new farm bill
The farm bill’s current price thresholds don’t reflect higher production costs like gas, machinery and chemicals, all of which have gotten more expensive.
Affordable homebuying programs can be great — until those houses need repairs
A new program in the resort town of Aspen, Colorado, is trying to help low-income owners with necessary fixes.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer