Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Movin’ right along
Sep 10, 2024

Movin’ right along

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
David McNew/Getty Images
Do passengers or cargo have the right of way on the rails? Plus, the EU ends Google's search for a strategy to avoid paying a huge fine.

Segments From this episode

Google loses long fight with EU over epic antitrust fine

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 10, 2024
The $2.7 billion levy could affect the conduct of other tech giants watching from the sidelines.
The EU's $2.7 billion penalty against Google could have ripple effects across the pond. Above: European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager.
John Thys/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hotter weather is testing workers in sweltering environments

by Caleigh Wells
Sep 10, 2024
Think kitchens and un-air-conditioned warehouses. New California rules aim to keep those inside workers safe.
Food truck operator Ardi Entezam says air conditioning doesn’t really make his trailer cooler, so he relies on a water bottle and a cross breeze to stay cool.
Caleigh Wells/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Amtrak spars with freight train industry over rules of the railroad

by Henry Epp
Sep 10, 2024
In a rare lawsuit, the Justice Department is trying to make freight lines comply with policy giving preference to Amtrak trains on the tracks.
Amtrak relies on freight rail lines for many of its routes, but it says freight companies often prevent its trains from running on time.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

New pipelines are expected to ease glut of Permian natural gas

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 10, 2024
Natural gas is a byproduct of oil production, and there's been a lot of that in Texas. The excess gas has depressed prices.
The U.S. recently hit a record of 13.4 million barrels of oil produced a day, nearly half of which comes from the Permian Basin in Texas. And where there's oil production, there's natural gas.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Farmers push Congress for new farm bill

by Savannah Peters
Sep 10, 2024
The farm bill’s current price thresholds don’t reflect higher production costs like gas, machinery and chemicals, all of which have gotten more expensive.
In many cases, commodity farmers will sell this year's harvest at a loss. Advocates say the current farm bill doesn't account for rising operational costs.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Affordable homebuying programs can be great — until those houses need repairs

by Halle Zander
Sep 10, 2024
A new program in the resort town of Aspen, Colorado, is trying to help low-income owners with necessary fixes.
Steven and Ashley Miller bought a three-bedroom condominium in the building above through Aspen's housing authority in 2021 for $262,000.
Halle Zander/Aspen Public Radio
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 PM PDT
30:12
3:58 PM PDT
27:57
7:38 AM PDT
8:40
3:05 AM PDT
12:09
Sep 6, 2024
11:03
Sep 5, 2024
28:23
Sep 4, 2024
3:48
The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The RSN is dying. What's next for sports broadcasting?
The RSN is dying. What's next for sports broadcasting?
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
Election 2024
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
Could the U.S. ever attain 100% employment?
I've Always Wondered ...
Could the U.S. ever attain 100% employment?