Most young Americans are rent burdened
Will they ever be able to accumulate wealth? Plus, community flood insurance and gloomy farmers.
Gen Z is burdened by rent. That doesn't bode well for its future wealth
A majority of 18-to-25-year-olds spend more than 30% of their pre-tax income on rent.
As focus shifts from inflation to employment, the Fed’s job is still tricky
The September rate cut raised hopes for a sturdy labor market into next year and beyond. The effect on jobs, though, may take time.
Fewer 18-year-olds are enrolling as college freshmen this fall
This decline in freshmen is particularly notable at four-year schools — less so at community colleges — and there are a number of reasons for it.
American farmers are feeling gloomy
The latest read on farmer sentiment from Purdue hit an eight-year low.
A NY nonprofit is piloting community-based flood insurance. Could it be a model?
If a certain amount of rain falls, the nonprofit will get a payout that it could use to quickly give cash grants to affected residents.
Facial recognition now part of being a fan at many stadiums
For some would-be concertgoers, the technology is a dealbreaker. But others enjoy the convenience and don't worry about privacy risks.
