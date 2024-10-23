Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Most young Americans are rent burdened
Oct 23, 2024

Most young Americans are rent burdened

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Will they ever be able to accumulate wealth? Plus, community flood insurance and gloomy farmers.

Segments From this episode

Gen Z is burdened by rent. That doesn't bode well for its future wealth

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 23, 2024
A majority of 18-to-25-year-olds spend more than 30% of their pre-tax income on rent.
Two consecutive rent-burdened generations can't keep up with the housing market.
Bridget Bennet for the Washington Post/Getty Images
As focus shifts from inflation to employment, the Fed's job is still tricky 

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 23, 2024
The September rate cut raised hopes for a sturdy labor market into next year and beyond. The effect on jobs, though, may take time.
The labor market has shown strength and fragility this year. Potentially, lower interest rates could be good for business investment and hiring.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
Fewer 18-year-olds are enrolling as college freshmen this fall

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 23, 2024
This decline in freshmen is particularly notable at four-year schools — less so at community colleges — and there are a number of reasons for it.
This year, a FAFSA revision came with months-long delays that left some students frustrated or with fewer options.
Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
American farmers are feeling gloomy

by Savannah Peters
Oct 23, 2024
The latest read on farmer sentiment from Purdue hit an eight-year low.
The farming industry is dependent on the broader economy, and farmers are feeling it.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A NY nonprofit is piloting community-based flood insurance. Could it be a model?

by Samantha Fields
Oct 23, 2024
If a certain amount of rain falls, the nonprofit will get a payout that it could use to quickly give cash grants to affected residents.
Hurricane Ida dumped about 9 inches of rain on New York City on Sept. 1, 2021. Above, Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx on the following day.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Facial recognition now part of being a fan at many stadiums

by Megan Jamerson
Oct 23, 2024
For some would-be concertgoers, the technology is a dealbreaker. But others enjoy the convenience and don't worry about privacy risks.
Concertgoers gather to see Usher perform at the Intuit Dome near Los Angeles. The venue collects data on patrons via an app and face-rec tech.
Megan Jamerson/KCRW
