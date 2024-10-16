Most seniors who qualify for food benefit aren’t getting it
Segments From this episode
Why have mortgage interest rates been rising since the Fed cut rates in September?
While it's not great news for home buyers, it's good news for the rest of the economy.
Credit seems easier to get, survey says, but people worry about missing payments
Even though interest rates have been falling, people are more reluctant to take on new debt.
Why the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates, again
Inflation in the European Union has cooled sharply, but the economy could still use a boost.
Most seniors who are eligible for SNAP aren't getting benefits
Only about 30% of people 65 and up who are eligible for food assistance through SNAP are getting it.
Music from the episode
Green Eyes Arlo Parks
The Wad Vels Trio
Motherland Journey Blue Lab Beats, KillBeatz, Fela Kuti
1972 Broken Social Scene
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer