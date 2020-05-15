May 15, 2020
Most Americans’ retirement savings were low before the pandemic
...Now they might dip into those funds. Plus: new retail sales numbers and the Americans staying away from hospitals even when they need care.
Stories From this episode
It’s safe to see your doctor, ailing health-care industry tells prospective patients
Fear of contracting coronavirus is keeping people away from routine health care visits — and even emergency rooms.
QR codes and dramatic vistas: tips for traveling during the pandemic
Traveling will look very different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What do April's dismal retail sales mean for chains filing Chapter 11?
Retail sales numbers fell by more than 16% in April. For clothing retailers, they were down by 79%.
Downturn leads some to withdraw early from retirement accounts
Almost a third of people in a LendingTree survey said they were withdrawing from retirement accounts
