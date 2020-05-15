COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Most Americans’ retirement savings were low before the pandemic
May 15, 2020

...Now they might dip into those funds. Plus: new retail sales numbers and the Americans staying away from hospitals even when they need care.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

It’s safe to see your doctor, ailing health-care industry tells prospective patients

by Erika Beras
May 15, 2020
Fear of contracting coronavirus is keeping people away from routine health care visits — and even emergency rooms.
The emergency entrance at a hospital in New York. Hospitals nationwide are suffering financially as people fear infection and stay away.
Misha Friedman/Getty Images
COVID-19

QR codes and dramatic vistas: tips for traveling during the pandemic

by Jennifer Pak
May 15, 2020
Traveling will look very different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tourists at Mount Cangshan in China's Yunnan province undergo temperature checks and QR code scans before entering the park.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
What do April's dismal retail sales mean for chains filing Chapter 11?

by Marielle Segarra
May 15, 2020
Retail sales numbers fell by more than 16% in April. For clothing retailers, they were down by 79%.
A store closing its doors in Chicago. Sales have plummeted, especially for apparel shops.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
COVID-19

Downturn leads some to withdraw early from retirement accounts

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 15, 2020
Almost a third of people in a LendingTree survey said they were withdrawing from retirement accounts
The economic slump is making some Americans spend down liquid assets.
Ian Waldie/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Glimmer Tame Impala
I'd Rather Be with You Bootsy Collins
Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto
Cypress Tycho
Plate Richard Houghten
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

