May 28, 2021
More than a year into the pandemic, rent relief is finally reaching those who need it
Also on the show: What's in store for consumer spending this summer, alcohol-to-go will still be on the post-pandemic menu in some states and a small British theater company makes its way back to the stage.
Segments From this episode
Consumer spending rose last month. Will it hold through the summer?
It looks like consumers will continue to splurge over the summer. And after that?
New laws keep alcohol-to-go on the menu after the pandemic
Almost 20 states passed or are working on legislation that makes takeout drinks permanent.
As another month's rent comes due, appropriated relief is finally making its way to tenants
More than 400 programs are in place to distribute nearly $50 billion in aid to tenants who've fallen behind.
From restaurant to office work –– one server's change of direction
We hear from Maria Barillas about how the pandemic drove her to start a new job.
Having survived pandemic lockdown, a small British theater company takes a bow
Blackeyed Theatre, a touring group, on how the company weathered COVID-19 and the worst financial crisis in its history.
