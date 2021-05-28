Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

More than a year into the pandemic, rent relief is finally reaching those who need it
May 28, 2021

More than a year into the pandemic, rent relief is finally reaching those who need it

Also on the show: What's in store for consumer spending this summer, alcohol-to-go will still be on the post-pandemic menu in some states and a small British theater company makes its way back to the stage.

Consumer spending rose last month. Will it hold through the summer?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 28, 2021
It looks like consumers will continue to splurge over the summer. And after that?
Travel continues to be one cause for consumer spending into and potentially past this summer.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images
New laws keep alcohol-to-go on the menu after the pandemic

by Kristin Schwab
May 28, 2021
Almost 20 states passed or are working on legislation that makes takeout drinks permanent.
According to one expert, "2020 was the most important year for alcohol since the end of Prohibition."
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
As another month's rent comes due, appropriated relief is finally making its way to tenants

by Samantha Fields
May 28, 2021
More than 400 programs are in place to distribute nearly $50 billion in aid to tenants who've fallen behind.
After more than a year of this pandemic, many tenants have fallen behind and are struggling to pay rent.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
COVID-19

From restaurant to office work –– one server's change of direction

by Andie Corban
May 28, 2021
We hear from Maria Barillas about how the pandemic drove her to start a new job.
Sebastien Salom-Gomis/Getty Images
Having survived pandemic lockdown, a small British theater company takes a bow

by Stephen Beard
May 28, 2021
Blackeyed Theatre, a touring group, on how the company weathered COVID-19 and the worst financial crisis in its history.
According to a recent study, 90% of U.K. actors are usually unemployed. The pandemic made matters worse.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
