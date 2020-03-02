Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

More Americans are working from home

Mar 2, 2020
More Americans are working from home

Thanks to COVID-19. Plus: The mood in Shanghai, Jack Welch's legacy at GE and how Judge Judy made a fortune in syndication.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine measures depress key Chinese sectors

by Kai Ryssdal, Jennifer Pak, and Andie Corban Mar 2, 2020
Our China correspondent, Jennifer Pak, on life in Shanghai right now.
Passengers wearing protective face masks on the subway in Shanghai in late February.
Hector Retamal/Getty Images
Star of syndication in the age of streaming services, "Judge Judy" is calling it quits

by Jasmine Garsd Mar 2, 2020
There will be reruns of "Judge Judy," along with a new show, "Judy Justice."
Judge Judy Sheindlin is one of TV's highest-paid stars.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Could we be doing more to help people on parole?

by Kai Ryssdal, Alli Fam, and Bridget Bodnar Mar 2, 2020
A former New Orleans parole officer reflects on what could be done better to help parolees stay out of jail and build new lives.
A truck is parked in front of a home in the historic Fauborg Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Mario Tama/Getty Image
Rethinking the runway fashion show

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 2, 2020
Some designers and industry leaders are making their runway shows more environmentally friendly.
A model walks the runway during Paris Fashion Week.
Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
House Common Market
After Thoughts Oddisee
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Someone Great LCD Soundsystem
High Tide Brothertiger
Satellite STRFKR

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer