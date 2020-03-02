Mar 2, 2020
More Americans are working from home
Thanks to COVID-19. Plus: The mood in Shanghai, Jack Welch's legacy at GE and how Judge Judy made a fortune in syndication.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine measures depress key Chinese sectors
Our China correspondent, Jennifer Pak, on life in Shanghai right now.
Star of syndication in the age of streaming services, "Judge Judy" is calling it quits
There will be reruns of "Judge Judy," along with a new show, "Judy Justice."
Shelf Life
Could we be doing more to help people on parole?
A former New Orleans parole officer reflects on what could be done better to help parolees stay out of jail and build new lives.
Rethinking the runway fashion show
Some designers and industry leaders are making their runway shows more environmentally friendly.
Music from the episode
Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
House Common Market
After Thoughts Oddisee
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Someone Great LCD Soundsystem
High Tide Brothertiger
Satellite STRFKR
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer