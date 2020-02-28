Feb 28, 2020
Mercury is in retrograde
C'mon, have you seen markets this week? Plus, why millennials are obsessed with a astrology and what a $200 million fine means to billion-dollar wireless carriers.
What's behind millennials' obsession with astrology?
Sixty percent of them believe in New Age spirituality.
Bond yields hit a record low
Why are investors settling for such small returns? U.S. Treasurys are about the safest place to put your money.
Low interest rates from COVID-19 present a real estate opportunity
But the uncertainty that's driving those rates down is causing some to have second thoughts.
FCC set to fine big telecom companies for selling location data. Is $200 million enough?
Two hundred million dollars sounds like a lot of cash, but it's just a drop in the bucket for many multinationals companies.
What if the U.S. labor force were 10 people?
Our re-imagining of the 164 million people who make this economy work.
How I Feel Wax Tailor
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
Turnmills Maribou State
Black Lemon Generationals
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer