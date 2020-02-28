Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Mercury is in retrograde

Feb 28, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,355 Episodes
Marketplace 4,047 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,753 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 170 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 36 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit" Here
Marketplace Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
Mercury is in retrograde
Feb 28, 2020

Mercury is in retrograde

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
C'mon, have you seen markets this week? Plus, why millennials are obsessed with a astrology and what a $200 million fine means to billion-dollar wireless carriers.

Stories From this episode

What's behind millennials' obsession with astrology?

by Kristin Schwab Feb 25, 2020
Sixty percent of them believe in New Age spirituality.
Co-Star has gained popularity on social media, as users post memes of their horoscopes.
Courtesy of Co-Star
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Bond yields hit a record low

by Sabri Ben-Achour Feb 28, 2020
Why are investors settling for such small returns? U.S. Treasurys are about the safest place to put your money.
A trader reacts during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday as markets continue to drop from COVID-19 uncertainty.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Low interest rates from COVID-19 present a real estate opportunity

by Amy Scott Feb 28, 2020
But the uncertainty that's driving those rates down is causing some to have second thoughts.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

FCC set to fine big telecom companies for selling location data. Is $200 million enough?

by Andy Uhler Feb 28, 2020
Two hundred million dollars sounds like a lot of cash, but it's just a drop in the bucket for many multinationals companies.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
United States of Work

What if the U.S. labor force were 10 people?

by Marketplace Staff Feb 18, 2020
Our re-imagining of the 164 million people who make this economy work.
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

How I Feel Wax Tailor
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
Turnmills Maribou State
Black Lemon Generationals

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer