Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Meet the folks prepping for an AI economic revolution
May 5, 2023

Meet the folks prepping for an AI economic revolution

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
If you thought artificial intelligence would radically alter the world, would you change how you live? Plus, the jobs report that's "defying gravity."

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

When will the Federal Reserve's rate hikes be felt throughout the broader job market? And when will the debt ceiling debacle be felt by the stock market? Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, The Washington Post's Heather Long and Bloomberg's Kate Davidson discuss.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Banks in Turmoil

Have short sellers been tanking bank stocks? Group wants SEC to investigate

by Kimberly Adams
May 5, 2023
Short selling's legal. Misrepresenting a firm's finances for profit isn't.
Short sellers bet against First Republic Bank. The American Bankers Association is urging the Securities and Exchange Commission to see if market manipulation was involved.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How AI true believers are preparing for an economic revolution

by Matt Levin
May 5, 2023
For some who think artificial intelligence will rapidly transform society, saving for or staying in college feel pointless. So do 401(k)s.
Office workers in the metaverse. Joshua Clymer of the Center for AI Safety thinks there’s a high chance that artificial intelligence will replace most jobs in the next 20 years.
XH4D/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Battlefields Misun
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
Sister Owls Monster Rally
The World is Ours Funky DL
Daydream Eli Way
Kill the Lights Alex Newell

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:27 PM PDT
27:56
7:23 AM PDT
9:09
1:58 PM PDT
1:50
3:00 AM PDT
15:03
2:57 AM PDT
10:51
May 4, 2023
20:23
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
Why Jamie Dimon is the CEO that bridges Wall Street and Washington
Banks in Turmoil
Why Jamie Dimon is the CEO that bridges Wall Street and Washington
The future of interest rates looks...steady
Marketplace Morning Report
The future of interest rates looks...steady
How can regional banks manage the industry's troubles?
Banks in Turmoil
How can regional banks manage the industry's troubles?
To prevent bank runs, FDIC wants to shore up its coverage of bank accounts
Banks in Turmoil
To prevent bank runs, FDIC wants to shore up its coverage of bank accounts