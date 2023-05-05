Meet the folks prepping for an AI economic revolution
If you thought artificial intelligence would radically alter the world, would you change how you live? Plus, the jobs report that's "defying gravity."
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
When will the Federal Reserve's rate hikes be felt throughout the broader job market? And when will the debt ceiling debacle be felt by the stock market? Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, The Washington Post's Heather Long and Bloomberg's Kate Davidson discuss.
Have short sellers been tanking bank stocks? Group wants SEC to investigate
Short selling's legal. Misrepresenting a firm's finances for profit isn't.
How AI true believers are preparing for an economic revolution
For some who think artificial intelligence will rapidly transform society, saving for or staying in college feel pointless. So do 401(k)s.
