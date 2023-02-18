Meet the American consumer: anxious yet spend-happy
People are worried about inflation and a recession, but retail sales are strong. What gives? Plus, checking in on the FCC's broadband map.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jordyn Holman of the New York Times and Kate Davidson of Bloomberg about corporate retail, so-called “bumpy data” and the rest of the week’s economic news.
Consumers say they're worried about the economy, but retail sales are strong
Data released this week shows there’s a disconnect between what people say and what they do.
Valentine's Day chocolate sales were strong ... but it'd be helpful if you shopped earlier
"It's fun but it's difficult to know how much to make when everyone comes in on the same day," said Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets in Portland, Maine.
Did telecoms overreport their broadband coverage in underserved areas?
The federal infrastructure law provided $40 billion to bring internet access to every American. But some communities still have none.
Will that kitchen remodel pay for itself when you sell your house?
Most home improvement projects don't break even, a new study says. But the value of an upgrade may be more than financial.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer