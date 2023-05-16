Maybe reconsider those “normal” economic indicators
Recent economic data shows an economy that diverges from pre-pandemic norms, but what's even "normal" anymore? Then, a look at the rise and fall of Buy Nothing groups.
Segments From this episode
April retail sales data add confusion to an already confusing economy
Between the pandemic and its economic ripple effects, the consumer experience has been a wild ride.
Congress hasn't had the best record of regulating new tech. Could AI be different?
Generative artificial intelligence is advancing quickly, and it's not clear if legislators and regulators can keep up.
Profits and perverse incentives
For-profit welfare companies make big money operating the U.S. welfare system. Krissy Clark, host of the Marketplace podcast "The Uncertain Hour, looks at who really gets a leg up from welfare reform and work requirements.
How a decline in home sales also trips up retail
When people buy new homes, they buy a lot of other things too, like furniture, appliances and electronics. When home buying slows, that can have a real ripple effect on other industries.
What happened to the Buy Nothing Project?
What started on Facebook evolved into a dysfunctional app and a fractured community, as chronicled by Wired contributor Vauhini Vara.
