Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Maybe reconsider those “normal” economic indicators
May 16, 2023

Maybe reconsider those “normal” economic indicators

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Recent economic data shows an economy that diverges from pre-pandemic norms, but what's even "normal" anymore? Then, a look at the rise and fall of Buy Nothing groups.

Segments From this episode

April retail sales data add confusion to an already confusing economy

by Kristin Schwab
May 16, 2023
Between the pandemic and its economic ripple effects, the consumer experience has been a wild ride.
While consumers are cutting back on buying big-ticket items like appliances, there’s still pent-up demand for services.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Congress hasn't had the best record of regulating new tech. Could AI be different?

by Matt Levin
May 16, 2023
Generative artificial intelligence is advancing quickly, and it's not clear if legislators and regulators can keep up.
Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the use and regulation of artificial intelligence.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Profits and perverse incentives

For-profit welfare companies make big money operating the U.S. welfare system. Krissy Clark, host of the Marketplace podcast "The Uncertain Hour, looks at who really gets a leg up from welfare reform and work requirements.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

How a decline in home sales also trips up retail

by Samantha Fields
May 16, 2023
When people buy new homes, they buy a lot of other things too, like furniture, appliances and electronics. When home buying slows, that can have a real ripple effect on other industries.
Today’s retail sales numbers showed people spent less on things like building materials and garden supplies in April than they did a year ago. Home Depot also reported today that sales dropped in the first quarter.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What happened to the Buy Nothing Project?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
May 16, 2023
What started on Facebook evolved into a dysfunctional app and a fractured community, as chronicled by Wired contributor Vauhini Vara.
A screenshot of the Buy Nothing Facebook page. Though the group got its start on the social media site, an effort to raise funds for an app was met with backlash from community members.
Facebook
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:30 PM PDT
28:17
3:00 PM PDT
22:47
1:44 PM PDT
1:50
7:49 AM PDT
9:27
1:41 AM PDT
8:28
May 12, 2023
16:07
May 11, 2023
2:57
Congress hasn't had the best record of regulating new tech. Could AI be different?
Congress hasn't had the best record of regulating new tech. Could AI be different?
April retail sales data add confusion to an already confusing economy
April retail sales data add confusion to an already confusing economy
How streaming upended the TV industry
Make Me Smart
How streaming upended the TV industry
Congress is looking at changes to Medicare. Hospitals aren't thrilled
Congress is looking at changes to Medicare. Hospitals aren't thrilled