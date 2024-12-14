Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
It's the LAST DAY to donate and pick up any of our thank-you gifts at a discount. 🔥 Give Now!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Maybe next year
Dec 13, 2024

Maybe next year

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Will the housing market chill out in 2025? The National Association of Realtors seems to think so. Plus, oyster harvesting is back in Mississippi.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Amara Omeokwe at Bloomberg about inflation, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week, and more.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Realtors group issues rosy forecast for housing market in '25

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 13, 2024
Stabilizing interest rates and moderating home prices are among the positive predictions in the Realtors' report. Some see risks to that scenario.
The incoming Trump administration's plans for tariffs and deportations have some analysts concerned about the effects on the housing market.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Court rules Nasdaq diversity initiative illegal

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 13, 2024
Opponents of the proposed DEI rule said it amounted to a public shaming of companies. They also faulted the SEC's approval of the measure.
Nasdaq's DEI initiative would have required each listed company's board to have at least one female member and one nonwhite or LGBTQ+ member, or tell investors why not.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The way to reach clean geothermal heat? Fracking.

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 13, 2024
Hydraulic drilling – also known as fracking – can help capture this heat, which can turned into electricity.
Instead of capturing gas to burn, fracking could capture heat to turn into electricity. Above, a shale fracking site in Marianna, Pennsylvania.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Native communities are twice as likely to have medical debt in collections, agency finds

by Katheryn Houghton and Arielle Zionts
Dec 13, 2024
Federal law says Native Americans aren’t liable for medical bills the Indian Health Service promises to pay. Some are billed anyway.
Tescha Hawley, a citizen of the Gros Ventre Tribe, says she was stuck with medical debt the Indian Health Service should have paid. It appears to be a systemwide problem.
Jessica Plance/KFF Health News
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Oyster harvesting resumes in Mississippi after long hiatus

by Ilan Ireland
Dec 13, 2024
The state is allowing a limited harvest on its oyster reefs after a series of environmental disasters nearly wiped out the species.
Richard Bosarge began harvesting Mississippi oysters on his boat, the Royster, in 2007. He and other oystermen pivoted to other types of fishing when the state’s public reefs closed in 2019.
Illan Ireland/Mississippi Free Press
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Cool Kids Harmless
Horizon Tycho, Poolside
Two Blue Eyes Beirut
Slow Drag Georgia Anne Muldrow
Wishing Well Substantial
Dear To Me Electric Guest

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 PM PST
28:11
7:14 AM PST
8:43
3:08 AM PST
15:17
Dec 12, 2024
13:31
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Demand for weight loss drugs is rising, though many insurers won't cover them
Demand for weight loss drugs is rising, though many insurers won't cover them
Inflation hasn't been beaten yet, latest CPI shows
Inflation hasn't been beaten yet, latest CPI shows
What's behind America's sports betting boom
What's behind America's sports betting boom
It's never too late to change careers, even after retirement
My Economy
It's never too late to change careers, even after retirement