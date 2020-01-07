Jan 7, 2020
Markets are still figuring out what happened last week
Plus: What the low trade deficit does and doesn't tell us, modern email etiquette and how the #MeToo movement has changed the American Economic Association’s annual conference.
Indie booksellers innovate to survive the age of Amazon
The holiday season is the busiest time of year for many retailers, including the country's 2,500 hundred independent bookstores. Some, despite Amazon's dominance, are flourishing.
How the nation's top economists view sexism and racism in their field
The latest meeting of the American Economic Association confronted some hard truths.
Is your email etiquette up to snuff?
We talked to a digital etiquette expert.
The falling trade deficit can mean a lot of things
U.S. consumers could be buying more American products. Or just buying less of everything.
Most U.S. auto makers in China are having a tough time
Mass market models have suffered most.
Why sometimes big news does not move the stock market
Was it a predictable event? Then Wall Street's reaction might already be "priced in."
Drifting Maverick Sabre
Wasi Fazer
Tell Me Groove Theory
Sorry Or Please Kings of Convenience
Hunnybee Unknown Mortal Orchestra
The Next Episode Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer