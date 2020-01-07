Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 144.3: What's the big deal about Section 230? (And your 2020 predictions)

Jan 7, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,241 Episodes
Marketplace 4,009 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,715 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 163 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 29 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
What's something you want Kai to explain about the economy? Tell us
Air Times
Where to Listen:
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
Markets are still figuring out what happened last week
Jan 7, 2020

Markets are still figuring out what happened last week

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: What the low trade deficit does and doesn't tell us, modern email etiquette and how the #MeToo movement has changed the American Economic Association’s annual conference.

Stories From this episode

Indie booksellers innovate to survive the age of Amazon

by Dan Kraker Jan 7, 2020
The holiday season is the busiest time of year for many retailers, including the country's 2,500 hundred independent bookstores. Some, despite Amazon's dominance, are flourishing.
Angel and Bob Dobrow opened Zenith Bookstore in Duluth in 2017.
Dan Kraker
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

How the nation's top economists view sexism and racism in their field

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 7, 2020
The latest meeting of the American Economic Association confronted some hard truths.
Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke have both served as Federal Reserve Board Chairs during the Obama Administration. Yellen will also soon replace Bernanke as the President of the American Economic Association.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The Big Book

Is your email etiquette up to snuff?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst Jan 7, 2020
We talked to a digital etiquette expert.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The falling trade deficit can mean a lot of things

by Kimberly Adams Jan 7, 2020
U.S. consumers could be buying more American products. Or just buying less of everything.
A container ship nears the Vincent Thomas Bridge in Los Angeles Harbor.
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Most U.S. auto makers in China are having a tough time

by Sabri Ben-Achour Jan 7, 2020
Mass market models have suffered most.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Kai Explains

Why sometimes big news does not move the stock market

by Maria Hollenhorst and Kai Ryssdal Jan 7, 2020
Was it a predictable event? Then Wall Street's reaction might already be "priced in."
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Drifting Maverick Sabre
Wasi Fazer
Tell Me Groove Theory
Sorry Or Please Kings of Convenience
Hunnybee Unknown Mortal Orchestra
The Next Episode Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick

Thanks to our sponsors