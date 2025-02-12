Making waves
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
What if we could harness the power of ocean waves to generate renewable energy? Plus, mega factory farms and small business hiring.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Small businesses are optimistic, but have job openings they can't fill
Among the biggest challenges small firms are facing is hiring.
For some "AI accelerationists," the goal is superhuman intelligence ASAP, with few guardrails
Some in Silicon Valley are pushing for quick advances in artificial intelligence and downplaying the risks.
In New England, an aging population is leading to a shortage of workers
Early retirements during the pandemic limited the number of available workers. And the high cost of living is making it hard to attract new ones.
Bigger, denser farms vex nearby residents
The stench from mega factory farms is hard to stomach, says Kenny Torrella of Vox, who points to agricultural exemptions from key laws.
The back story of America's loss of dominance in steel production
The U.S. was the globe's No. 4 steel producer in 2023, but China rules the market. Will new tariffs on foreign steel change the equation?
The first wave energy project in the U.S. is coming to the port of LA. Here's how it works.
Unlike wind and solar, ocean waves are a potential source of always-on power.
Music from the episode
Longshot (7 Nights) Miike Snow
Severed The Decemberists
embarassing britta raci
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
True Affection The Blow
Orchids Monster Rally
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer