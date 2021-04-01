The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Making up for lost time
Apr 1, 2021

Making up for lost time

Post-vaccine shopping habits signal a desire for a sense of control and celebration. Also, how landlords are finding loopholes in the eviction moratorium.

Segments From this episode

Micro businesses and the pandemic

The highs and lows of making in-demand pandemic products

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 1, 2021
Clear plastic barriers to protect workers are everywhere now. What does that mean for companies that make them?
In 2020, California Acrylic Design made custom plastic barriers for schools, government agencies and a wide range of businesses.
Courtesy of California Acrylic Design
The CDC extends an eviction ban, but landlords find ways around it

by Amy Scott
Apr 1, 2021
It can be hard for landlords to pay their bills too. But even tenants with a strong case against eviction rarely fight back.
For renters to really be protected, one expert said, they need access to legal resources.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
COVID-19

How people shop after getting vaccinated

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 1, 2021
There’s this thing we’ve heard from people who just got their shots: They immediately started spending money.
Freshly vaccinated shoppers are ready to make up for lost time.
Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Shop West End VIP Weekend
Weekly jobless claims are up, but other signs point to a recovering job market

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 1, 2021
The larger trend in jobless claims is down, while airline reservations and manufacturing work shifts are up.
Labor market indicators such as job postings and manufacturing work shifts have been improving.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Texas Rangers fans can go out to the ballgame again ... all together

by Andy Uhler
Apr 1, 2021
The Rangers' 40,000-seat stadium, Globe Life Field, will be open at full capacity this season.
Soon, Globe Life Field will be ready to host fans at full capacity again. Texas has been declared 100% open.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Will companies need to offer remote work post-pandemic?

by Samantha Fields
Apr 1, 2021
Most people who have been working from home during the pandemic want to continue doing so at least some of the time.
It'll be harder for employers to turn down work-from-home requests now that so many workplaces have proven it's possible.
Youngoldman via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
