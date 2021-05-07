Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Making sense of a disappointing jobs report
May 7, 2021

Economists expected 1 million new jobs in April. We added 266,000. Also on the show, why the Federal Reserve is pointing to risks in the current economy and we hear from restaurants in Texas finding it hard to attract staff.

Segments From this episode

What's it going to take to juice U.S. job growth?

by Mitchell Hartman
May 7, 2021
The pandemic's still weighing down the economy, despite some encouraging signs.
People who are refusing to get vaccinated are the greatest factor holding back economic recovery, some experts say.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Federal Reserve points to risks in the current economy

by Justin Ho
May 7, 2021
Soaring asset prices, as in the stock market, and risky bets by financial firms could be vulnerabilities.
The lofty levels of stock prices are among the risks to financial stability the Fed is monitoring.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Restaurants in Texas are finding it hard to attract staff

by Andy Uhler
May 7, 2021
Restaurants across the state are in fierce competition for workers — most of whom, post-COVID-19, want safer and better-paying jobs.
“About 91% of restaurants report openings they can't fill,” said Emily Williams Knight with the Texas Restaurant Association.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Feather Little Dragon
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Fail Safe William Tyler

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
