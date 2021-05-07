May 7, 2021
Making sense of a disappointing jobs report
Economists expected 1 million new jobs in April. We added 266,000. Also on the show, why the Federal Reserve is pointing to risks in the current economy and we hear from restaurants in Texas finding it hard to attract staff.
Segments From this episode
What's it going to take to juice U.S. job growth?
The pandemic's still weighing down the economy, despite some encouraging signs.
Federal Reserve points to risks in the current economy
Soaring asset prices, as in the stock market, and risky bets by financial firms could be vulnerabilities.
Restaurants in Texas are finding it hard to attract staff
Restaurants across the state are in fierce competition for workers — most of whom, post-COVID-19, want safer and better-paying jobs.
Music from the episode
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Feather Little Dragon
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Fail Safe William Tyler
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
