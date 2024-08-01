Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Making more stuff without working more hours
Aug 1, 2024

Making more stuff without working more hours

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images
That's basically what American workers did last quarter. Plus, celebrity book clubs are a major force in the publishing industry.

Segments From this episode

Productivity growth beats forecasts in second quarter

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 1, 2024
Real wages also grew. To some extent, productivity growth offsets the inflationary effect of pay gains.
Because productivity grew alongside wages, economists aren't concerned about a wage-price spiral.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How economics impact Olympic achievement

by Amy Scott and Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 1, 2024
A country's athletic infrastructure as well as subsidies and citizens' health influence medal counts. Economist Veronika Dolar weighs in.
Big-picture data like GDP and population can hint at a country's Olympic success. But subtler issues play a role as well, Pace University's Veronika Dolar explains. Above, champion swimmer Katie Ledecky.
Xavier Laine/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More homeowners are "equity rich," but what can they do with that wealth?

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 1, 2024
High interest rates often make home equity loans or cash-out refinance options unappealing.
"You can sell some of your mutual funds," says Jenny Schuetz of Brookings Metro. "You can't sell off a part of your house."
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Here's what California's offshore wind industry might look like

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 1, 2024
In a patch of calm water off the Port of Long Beach, 1,000-foot wind turbines would be assembled before they're towed out to sea.
At Pier Wind, completed turbines will wait in a wet storage area at the Port of Long Beach, shown in the rendering above.
Courtesy Port of Long Beach
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Celebrity book clubs are "extremely influential" in the publishing world

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Aug 1, 2024
"I saw such a shift to having some of those more traditional media sources become less influential in sales," said journalist Sophie Vershbow. "Ultimately, a lot of these book clubs have taken that place and started selling a lot of books."
Books selected by "Reese's Book Club" on display at an event in Los Angeles.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine / Taco Bell
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:38 PM PDT
27:37
8:04 AM PDT
8:43
2:51 AM PDT
10:01
Jul 30, 2024
31:17
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?
Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?
As home prices rise, more deals fall through
As home prices rise, more deals fall through
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.