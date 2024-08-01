Making more stuff without working more hours
That's basically what American workers did last quarter. Plus, celebrity book clubs are a major force in the publishing industry.
Segments From this episode
Productivity growth beats forecasts in second quarter
Real wages also grew. To some extent, productivity growth offsets the inflationary effect of pay gains.
How economics impact Olympic achievement
A country's athletic infrastructure as well as subsidies and citizens' health influence medal counts. Economist Veronika Dolar weighs in.
More homeowners are "equity rich," but what can they do with that wealth?
High interest rates often make home equity loans or cash-out refinance options unappealing.
Here's what California's offshore wind industry might look like
In a patch of calm water off the Port of Long Beach, 1,000-foot wind turbines would be assembled before they're towed out to sea.
Celebrity book clubs are "extremely influential" in the publishing world
"I saw such a shift to having some of those more traditional media sources become less influential in sales," said journalist Sophie Vershbow. "Ultimately, a lot of these book clubs have taken that place and started selling a lot of books."
