Making a COVID vaccine is one thing, distributing it is another
Oct 8, 2020

Making a COVID vaccine is one thing, distributing it is another

Plus: workplace coronavirus testing, Zoom school substitutes and 5G. But first, how did the Biden campaign sell so many fly swatters so fast?

Segments From this episode

Thanks to a good harvest and high prices, farmers are feeling optimistic

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 8, 2020
According to a Purdue University survey, they're feeling more positive than they have since the pandemic began.
Farm laborers harvest crops in Greenfield, California while wearing personal protective gear.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images
Elections 2020

How did the Biden campaign create fly swatter merch so quickly?

by Marielle Segarra
Oct 8, 2020
A fly swatter is a very specific piece of promotional merchandise. Branding specialists explain how it works.
The now-famous fly rests upon the head of Vice President Mike Pence during Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Utah.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

States are scrambling to build vaccine distribution infrastructure

by Erika Beras
Oct 8, 2020
Health departments will need trained personnel and equipment like syringes and vials. And states want special funding.
A volunteer receives a COVID-19 vaccination in a trial at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, in August.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Workplace testing for COVID-19 is still limited

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 8, 2020
The cost and complexity of testing employees means many industries aren't benefiting.
Rapid testing can help workplaces open back up, but only to an extent.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Natural Cause Emancipator
Learn to Fly Foo Fighters

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
