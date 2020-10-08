Oct 8, 2020
Making a COVID vaccine is one thing, distributing it is another
Plus: workplace coronavirus testing, Zoom school substitutes and 5G. But first, how did the Biden campaign sell so many fly swatters so fast?
Segments From this episode
Thanks to a good harvest and high prices, farmers are feeling optimistic
According to a Purdue University survey, they're feeling more positive than they have since the pandemic began.
How did the Biden campaign create fly swatter merch so quickly?
A fly swatter is a very specific piece of promotional merchandise. Branding specialists explain how it works.
States are scrambling to build vaccine distribution infrastructure
Health departments will need trained personnel and equipment like syringes and vials. And states want special funding.
Workplace testing for COVID-19 is still limited
The cost and complexity of testing employees means many industries aren't benefiting.
