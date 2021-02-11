I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Making a career change in the middle of a pandemic
Feb 11, 2021

Making a career change in the middle of a pandemic

Plus, how COVID-19 is affecting Mardi Gras in New Orleans and new federal guidance on refusing work that isn't safe.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Unemployed workers go back to school to get back to work

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 11, 2021
One in three unemployed workers has pursued more education or job training while out of work, the Pew Research Center says.
A woman covers her face, pausing while filling out a job application in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

After the pandemic, will people stay in the habit of cooking at home?

by Marielle Segarra
Feb 11, 2021
While some are craving the restaurant experience, others have discovered they enjoy cooking for themselves.
More people are getting their food from grocery stores during the pandemic and saving money in the process.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Carnival and Mardi Gras usually mean $1 billion for the New Orleans economy. What about this year?

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Feb 11, 2021
Quentin Messer Jr., head of the New Orleans Business Alliance, says the city's spirit is alive, but there's a sense of loss too.
Due to the cancellation of traditional Mardi Gras activities, New Orleanians are decorating their homes and businesses to resemble festive floats.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Rihanna puts her Fenty fashion "house" on hold

by Erika Beras
Feb 11, 2021
Fenty is essentially a startup within an established brand that has faced challenges during the pandemic.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
COVID & Unemployment

People who refuse unsafe work can get unemployment benefits

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 11, 2021
Until now such decisions have been left to states, leading to wide variation and confusion.
The lack of consistency across the country as to what counts as "unsafe work" means workers are consistently denied unemployment benefits.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
Checking in on America’s “data infrastructure”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 11, 2021
For everything you do, there's a statistic, and behind that number are federal statistical agencies in need of attention.
Whether it’s determining optimal highway width or the size of Social Security benefits, “there’s a stat for that,” says Robert Santos, president of the American Statistical Association.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
