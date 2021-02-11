Feb 11, 2021
Making a career change in the middle of a pandemic
Plus, how COVID-19 is affecting Mardi Gras in New Orleans and new federal guidance on refusing work that isn't safe.
Segments From this episode
Unemployed workers go back to school to get back to work
One in three unemployed workers has pursued more education or job training while out of work, the Pew Research Center says.
After the pandemic, will people stay in the habit of cooking at home?
While some are craving the restaurant experience, others have discovered they enjoy cooking for themselves.
Carnival and Mardi Gras usually mean $1 billion for the New Orleans economy. What about this year?
Quentin Messer Jr., head of the New Orleans Business Alliance, says the city's spirit is alive, but there's a sense of loss too.
Rihanna puts her Fenty fashion "house" on hold
Fenty is essentially a startup within an established brand that has faced challenges during the pandemic.
People who refuse unsafe work can get unemployment benefits
Until now such decisions have been left to states, leading to wide variation and confusion.
Checking in on America’s “data infrastructure”
For everything you do, there's a statistic, and behind that number are federal statistical agencies in need of attention.
