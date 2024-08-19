Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Luxury beauty products have lost some of their glow
Aug 19, 2024

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for CVS Pharmacy
Wallet-conscious consumers are pulling back on makeup splurges, according to Estée Lauder sales. Plus, we've added many gigawatts of capacity to the U.S. electric grid since January. But is it enough?

Does lipstick still have economic staying power?

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 19, 2024
Historically, when the economy gets rough, sales of lipstick go up. But for luxury beauty brands, that may not still be the case.
Luxury skincare and makeup was doing well a couple years ago. But now, with the price of everything up, consumers are reassessing what counts as a "little luxury" purchase.
Larry French/Getty Images for NYX Professional Makeup
The U.S. electrical grid is getting more gigawatts. But is it enough?

by Samantha Fields
Aug 19, 2024
The U.S. electrical grid added more than 20 gigawatts of capacity the first half of this year, much of it from renewables.
A lot of new electricity-generation projects are being built, like those using solar and wind power. But more transmission lines are also needed.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
NDAs are everywhere, from workplaces to weddings

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Aug 19, 2024
Thanks largely to social media and #MeToo, nondisclosure agreements have migrated beyond corporate secrets to personal relationships.
Nondisclosure agreements can apply to anything from corporate secrets to couples' relationships, according to New York magazine writer Reeves Wiedeman.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
My Analog Life

How this harpist got "Cats" in the bag

by Sofia Terenzio
Aug 19, 2024
Margot Krimmel had a lot of requests for "Memory" in the 1980s, but she didn't know the song and couldn't find the sheet music.
In the 1980s, Margot Krimmel played the harp at a ski resort in Vail four hours a day, taking a lot of requests.
Photos courtesy David Lokey, John Moore/Getty Images
As Canadian firm bids for 7-Eleven, convenience stores are having a moment

by Henry Epp
Aug 19, 2024
They've changed since the days of "smokes and Cokes".
Convenience stores have upped their food offerings lately, partially in response to fewer smokers.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
California's fast-food workers got a big pay hike. Franchise owners say they're struggling.

by Megan Jamerson
Aug 19, 2024
The state's $20-an-hour mandate pressures some outlets to raise prices and risk turning away low-income customers.
Jaylene Loubet, a McDonald’s cashier and fast-food worker advocate, says the pay boost helps cover her family's expenses.
Megan Jamerson/KCRW
