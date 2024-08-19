Luxury beauty products have lost some of their glow
Wallet-conscious consumers are pulling back on makeup splurges, according to Estée Lauder sales. Plus, we've added many gigawatts of capacity to the U.S. electric grid since January. But is it enough?
Does lipstick still have economic staying power?
Historically, when the economy gets rough, sales of lipstick go up. But for luxury beauty brands, that may not still be the case.
The U.S. electrical grid is getting more gigawatts. But is it enough?
The U.S. electrical grid added more than 20 gigawatts of capacity the first half of this year, much of it from renewables.
NDAs are everywhere, from workplaces to weddings
Thanks largely to social media and #MeToo, nondisclosure agreements have migrated beyond corporate secrets to personal relationships.
How this harpist got "Cats" in the bag
Margot Krimmel had a lot of requests for "Memory" in the 1980s, but she didn't know the song and couldn't find the sheet music.
As Canadian firm bids for 7-Eleven, convenience stores are having a moment
They've changed since the days of "smokes and Cokes".
California's fast-food workers got a big pay hike. Franchise owners say they're struggling.
The state's $20-an-hour mandate pressures some outlets to raise prices and risk turning away low-income customers.
