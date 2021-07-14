Low wages are burning out federal firefighters
We also discuss the ecosystem of leisure flying, the lack of Olympic (advertising) spirit and a budding food hall in California.
As air travel soars, airline contract jobs struggle to be filled
How much of your flying experience is actually run by a company other than the airline you’re flying?
On the intersection of shipping containers, food halls and economic development
Barney Santos, founder of BLVD MRKT in Montebello, California, hopes to help revitalize the local economy with a food hall made out of repurposed shipping containers.
What an Olympics without live crowds means for advertisers
Will losing some of the spirit of the Games, including the cheers of fans, turn into a loss for companies?
Low pay pushes some federal firefighters to find work elsewhere
“We all live supermodestly,” a firefighter said. “We’re about being able to do this job that we love, but also sustain life.”
