Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Low wages are burning out federal firefighters
Jul 14, 2021

Low wages are burning out federal firefighters

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We also discuss the ecosystem of leisure flying, the lack of Olympic (advertising) spirit and a budding food hall in California.

Segments From this episode

As air travel soars, airline contract jobs struggle to be filled

by Andy Uhler
Jul 14, 2021
How much of your flying experience is actually run by a company other than the airline you’re flying?
Airline outsourcing in the United States took off during 1970s deregulation.
Michael Ciaglo via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

On the intersection of shipping containers, food halls and economic development

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Jul 14, 2021
Barney Santos, founder of BLVD MRKT in Montebello, California, hopes to help revitalize the local economy with a food hall made out of repurposed shipping containers.
Barney Santos, founder of BVLD MRKT food hall in Montebello, California, wants to help revitalize the local economy.
Daisy Palacios/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What an Olympics without live crowds means for advertisers

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 14, 2021
Will losing some of the spirit of the Games, including the cheers of fans, turn into a loss for companies?
Despite taking place in 2021, this year's Olympics merchandise will be branded as "Tokyo 2020."
Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Low pay pushes some federal firefighters to find work elsewhere

by Nova Safo
Jul 14, 2021
“We all live supermodestly,” a firefighter said. “We’re about being able to do this job that we love, but also sustain life.”
Firefighters battle the Thomas blaze in California in 2017. Federal fire crews are often understaffed as fire seasons expand.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
I Love You Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Confessions Sudan Archives
Make Me Better Little People
Ride or Die (feat. Foster the People) The Knocks, Foster The People

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month