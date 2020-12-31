Dec 31, 2020
Looking to 2021
On today's show: We look back at year that was, and how the problems of 2020 — the pandemic, politics and the economy — will continue in 2021.
Segments From this episode
Will the relief package boost consumer spending in 2021?
Ultimately, this money is a bridge until the virus is under control.
Small radio stations in Georgia benefit from big spending on U.S. Senate races
From classic rock to gospel, even music stations are seeing a bump in ad revenue from the Senate runoffs
It turns out 2020 may have been a good year for the anime industry
Between a recording-breaking animated movie and growing popularity around the world, the anime industry saw plenty of wins in 2020.
"Great Gatsby" and other classics enter public domain Jan. 1
Copyright protections run out for books, songs and other works published in 1925. They will become free for anyone to use.
Reopening after 2 hurricanes and a pandemic
How one Louisiana family-owned bakery rebuilt its business in the wake of hurricanes Laura and Delta.
