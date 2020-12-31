How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Dec 31, 2020

Looking to 2021

On today's show: We look back at year that was, and how the problems of 2020 — the pandemic, politics and the economy — will continue in 2021. 

COVID-19

Will the relief package boost consumer spending in 2021?

by Marielle Segarra
Dec 31, 2020
Ultimately, this money is a bridge until the virus is under control.
Women carry shopping bags while walking in Georgetown on Dec. 23, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
Elections 2020

Small radio stations in Georgia benefit from big spending on U.S. Senate races

by Susanna Capelouto
Dec 31, 2020
From classic rock to gospel, even music stations are seeing a bump in ad revenue from the Senate runoffs
A supporter holds a sign during a campaign rally for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff on Dec. 3, 2020 in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
It turns out 2020 may have been a good year for the anime industry

by Kimberly Adams and Sean McHenry
Dec 31, 2020
Between a recording-breaking animated movie and growing popularity around the world, the anime industry saw plenty of wins in 2020.
In Tokyo, pedestrians walk past a poster promoting "Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train," which became the biggest box-office hit in Japan after its release this fall.
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images
"Great Gatsby" and other classics enter public domain Jan. 1

by Jasmine Garsd
Dec 31, 2020
Copyright protections run out for books, songs and other works published in 1925. They will become free for anyone to use.
Want to put on a royalty-free production of "The Great Gatsby"? You can do that after midnight.
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
Reopening after 2 hurricanes and a pandemic

by Rose Conlon
Dec 31, 2020
How one Louisiana family-owned bakery rebuilt its business in the wake of hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Sweet Georgia Brown Sidney Bechet
Chosen Blood Orange
Manhattan Carmen Cavallaro
Maria También Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
