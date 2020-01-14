Looking back on a long trade war

Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 145: It's 2020. And the Cambridge Analytica story? It's growing ...

Jan 14, 2020
We're devoting most of today's show to the trade war: how we got here, what tensions still remain and how it's impacted people, businesses and regulators both here and abroad.

Stories From this episode

Trade showdown

Here's what American businesses want you to know about the trade war

by Bridget Bodnar, Andie Corban, and Bennett Purser Jan 14, 2020
Business leaders are united on one thing: the trade war has changed how they run their companies.
From fish hooks to reels, many pieces of imported fishing equipment are subject to tariffs.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Trade showdown

The view from Shanghai on the phase one trade deal

by Jennifer Pak Jan 14, 2020
"The U.S. is bullying China," was the assessment of one security guard in the city.
American green apples at a Shanghai supermarket were among the first to be subject to Chinese counter tariffs.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Rep. Walorski on phase one trade deal: "the devil is in the details" for Indiana

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 14, 2020
The congresswoman says recent experience with USMCA will be useful as she advocates for her district.
Rep. Jackie Walorski discusses trade issues with farmers in Indiana’s 2nd District.
Courtesy of Rep. Walorski’s Office
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

BlackRock's new investment strategy: sustainability

by Meghan McCarty Carino Jan 14, 2020
The world's largest money manager now sees climate change as investment risk.
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, said that climate risk is “compelling investors to reassess core assumptions about modern finance.”
Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Adventure Monster Rally
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Keep You Close Knox Fortune
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Patience Tame Impala
Two Fish and an Elephant Khruangbin
Vide Noir Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
