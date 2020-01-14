Jan 14, 2020
Looking back on a long trade war
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We're devoting most of today's show to the trade war: how we got here, what tensions still remain and how it's impacted people, businesses and regulators both here and abroad.
Stories From this episode
Trade showdown
Here's what American businesses want you to know about the trade war
Business leaders are united on one thing: the trade war has changed how they run their companies.
Share Now on:
SHARE
Trade showdown
The view from Shanghai on the phase one trade deal
"The U.S. is bullying China," was the assessment of one security guard in the city.
Rep. Walorski on phase one trade deal: "the devil is in the details" for Indiana
The congresswoman says recent experience with USMCA will be useful as she advocates for her district.
BlackRock's new investment strategy: sustainability
The world's largest money manager now sees climate change as investment risk.
Music from the episode
Adventure Monster Rally
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Keep You Close Knox Fortune
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Patience Tame Impala
Two Fish and an Elephant Khruangbin
Vide Noir Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer