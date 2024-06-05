Lone Star stock exchange
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A new stock exchange is coming to Dallas. Plus, what the heck does "seasonally adjusted" mean?
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
How the paper "wealth effect" influences real-life spending
Consumers enjoying a buoyant stock market and high house prices may feel inclined to spend more, but how much more is uncertain.
Does Texas need its own stock exchange?
It’s not so much about Texas, but getting away from the growing list of NYSE and Nasdaq rules imposed in recent years, one expert says.
What does the Phillips curve tell us about the economy?
The Phillips Curve says that low unemployment is linked to high inflation. But history shows that the economy doesn't always work that way.
Coworking spaces are trying to put a new lease on the WeWork business model
A former church. A motorcycle repair garage. Some coworking space companies are eschewing the WeWork business model and are opting for a more local approach.
What does “seasonally adjusted” mean, anyway?
It’s one of those terms we hear attached to economic data all the time. But what is seasonal adjustment and how is it done?
Nanobubbles help this lakeside cope with toxic algae — and the changing climate
As climate change warms water, algae is killing fish and plants in U.S. lakes, including California's Lake Elsinore. New tech could save them.
Music from the episode
"Stay This Way" The Brand New Heavies
"Atomized" Andrew Bird
"Stay a While" The Cactus Channel
"Conduction" Mocky
"Spiderweb" Richard Houghten
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer