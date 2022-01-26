Location-based pay could be on its way out
Also on today's episode: Changing financial conditions and what they mean for the Fed, and RIP to fill-in-the-bubble SATs.
Segments From this episode
All that talk about financial conditions ... what do we mean?
We hear from Politico's Kate Davidson about financial markets, changing financial conditions and what it all means for the Federal Reserve.
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
Russia supplies much of Europe's natural gas through pipelines in Ukraine. But energy diversification may reduce Russia's leverage.
PG&E's criminal probation comes to an end
What does it take to hold corporations accountable?
The SAT is going digital
Test prep has been a lucrative part of the college admissions business for decades. That might be changing.
IMF downgrades global economic growth in its latest report
The IMF's Gita Gopinath talks about the challenges facing the global economy as the world enters its third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Location-based pay is being challenged by growth of remote work
After nearly two years, remote work and flexibility have become the baseline for many workers in a tight labor market.
Music from the episode
Peel Back Ensemble Entendu
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Light Cycle Yppah
Hunnybee Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Sea Legs The Shins
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer