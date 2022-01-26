Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Location-based pay could be on its way out
Jan 25, 2022

Location-based pay could be on its way out

Also on today's episode: Changing financial conditions and what they mean for the Fed, and RIP to fill-in-the-bubble SATs.

Segments From this episode

All that talk about financial conditions ... what do we mean?

We hear from Politico's Kate Davidson about financial markets, changing financial conditions and what it all means for the Federal Reserve.
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon

by Andy Uhler
Jan 25, 2022
Russia supplies much of Europe's natural gas through pipelines in Ukraine. But energy diversification may reduce Russia's leverage.
A natural gas facility in Ukraine. The U.S. is asking gas-producing countries to bolster supplies if Russia invades.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
PG&E's criminal probation comes to an end

by Lily Jamali
Jan 25, 2022
What does it take to hold corporations accountable?
Despite the rap sheet PG&E has racked up over the last several years, the U.S. Attorney in San Francisco chose not to ask for an extension of its probation.
Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images
The SAT is going digital

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 25, 2022
Test prep has been a lucrative part of the college admissions business for decades. That might be changing.
The College Board announced that the SAT is going digital for good.
IMF downgrades global economic growth in its latest report

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jan 25, 2022
The IMF's Gita Gopinath talks about the challenges facing the global economy as the world enters its third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The global economy did rebound quite strongly in 2021," says the IMF's Gita Gopinath. "The problem is that countries have recovered at very divergent paces." Above, Gopinath at a 2021 interview.
Pedro Ugarte/AFP via Getty Images
Location-based pay is being challenged by growth of remote work

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 25, 2022
After nearly two years, remote work and flexibility have become the baseline for many workers in a tight labor market.
Employers may have to reconsider cutting location-based pay at a time when competition for labor is tight.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Peel Back Ensemble Entendu
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Light Cycle Yppah
Hunnybee Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Sea Legs The Shins

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

