Marketplace

Lime scoots out of a dozen cities

Jan 10, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Jan 10, 2020

Lime scoots out of a dozen cities

Plus: Verizon kills the bundle, gift cards had another big holiday season and, of course, we have to talk about the December jobs numbers.

Stories From this episode

Women are working more jobs than men. It's probably not a blip.

by Amy Scott Jan 10, 2020
For the first time since 2009, there are more women in the workforce than there are men.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Changemakers

Fanshen Cox: How the inclusion rider is reshaping diversity in Hollywood

by Christabel Nsiah-Buadi Jan 6, 2020
In the Marketplace series "Changemakers," Fanshen Cox discusses her role in holding Hollywood accountable for diversity and inclusion.
Fanshen Cox (center) is one of the co-founders of the Hollywood inclusion rider, which holds movie makers accountable for diversity and inclusion.
Restaurant gift cards are getting more popular as holiday presents

by Justin Ho Jan 10, 2020
As gift giving has shifted toward experiences and not physical items, restaurant gift cards are getting more popular. And restaurants are catching on.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
Where's the wage growth?

by Mitchell Hartman Jan 10, 2020
In December, wage gains slowed from earlier in 2019, with average hourly earnings up 2.9% year over year.
Women protest for higher wages for fast food workers on March 18, 2014, in New York City.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Lime is the latest e-scooter operator to downsize

by Meghan McCarty Carino Jan 10, 2020
The company is pulling out of 12 markets and laying off 14% of its workforce.
Mehdi Fedouach/AFP via Getty Images
Verizon says it's done with bundles and contracts

by Andy Uhler Jan 9, 2020
With so many options available, the margins for cable providers just aren’t there anymore.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

It's Simple Visioneers
Shut Up and Let Me Go The Ting Tings
Same Old Lie Jim James
Pass The Peas The J.B.'s
Tom Sawyer Rush

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
