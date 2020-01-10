Jan 10, 2020
Lime scoots out of a dozen cities
Plus: Verizon kills the bundle, gift cards had another big holiday season and, of course, we have to talk about the December jobs numbers.
Women are working more jobs than men. It's probably not a blip.
For the first time since 2009, there are more women in the workforce than there are men.
Changemakers
Fanshen Cox: How the inclusion rider is reshaping diversity in Hollywood
In the Marketplace series "Changemakers," Fanshen Cox discusses her role in holding Hollywood accountable for diversity and inclusion.
Restaurant gift cards are getting more popular as holiday presents
As gift giving has shifted toward experiences and not physical items, restaurant gift cards are getting more popular. And restaurants are catching on.
Where's the wage growth?
In December, wage gains slowed from earlier in 2019, with average hourly earnings up 2.9% year over year.
Lime is the latest e-scooter operator to downsize
The company is pulling out of 12 markets and laying off 14% of its workforce.
Verizon says it's done with bundles and contracts
With so many options available, the margins for cable providers just aren’t there anymore.
