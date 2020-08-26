Aug 26, 2020
Life on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic
Plus: The latest durable goods numbers, the economic impact of storm evacuations and a conversation with a Black banker.
Segments From this episode
People need basic resources to evacuate safely from disaster zones
As people in the U.S. flee wildfires and a hurricane, they may need a car, tank of gas, enough money for a hotel room or place to stay where they can socially distance.
Apple season waits for no pandemic on a Washington farm
"Every year throws a new challenge at us," says Patrick Smith of Loftus Ranches, who is 10 days in to his harvest
A day in the life of Dr. Alex Greninger, coronavirus test lab manager
Among his challenges are acquiring the right tools, performing enough tests and learning as much as possible about the global health threat.
A look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech tomorrow
We hear from Tim Duy, economist at the University of Oregon, about what Powell's speech, slated for Thursday, will mean for the economic recovery.
The credit union that aims to be a "lifeboat" in times of crises
Bill Bynum says Hope Credit Union is his ministry, giving predominantly Black communities a place to bank.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer