Libraries are still an internet lifeline
Aug 23, 2024

Libraries are still an internet lifeline

Sarah Leeson/Marketplace
New broadband infrastructure might take some weight off small town libraries. Plus, electric vehicle market growth is running behind.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole address, a potential September rate cut and more.

Breaking Ground

Libraries are essential for internet access, even as national broadband projects ramp up

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Aug 23, 2024
The federal government wants to bring fiber connections to every home. In the meantime, some areas will still rely on the library.
Debra Lawson, director of the Spencer County Public Library, says she doesn't know what some patrons would do without the library's internet access. "The way they use our computers, they're participating in society," she says.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
Mortgage rates appear poised to decline — but homebuyers aren't rushing in

by Matt Levin
Aug 23, 2024
Real estate agents say buyers are showing patience, possibly hoping for a longer-term rate-cut scenario.
While homebuyers often can match the timing of their purchase to market conditions, some homeowners are forced to sell by changes in their lives.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Why some car companies expected a faster switch to EVs

by Henry Epp
Aug 23, 2024
An unsustainable burst of early-adopter enthusiasm stoked investment. But that was followed by a changing economy.
EVs may still be the future of the auto industry, but it appears to be taking longer to get there than companies hoped.
Eric Lalmand/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

