Libraries are still an internet lifeline
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
New broadband infrastructure might take some weight off small town libraries. Plus, electric vehicle market growth is running behind.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole address, a potential September rate cut and more.
Libraries are essential for internet access, even as national broadband projects ramp up
The federal government wants to bring fiber connections to every home. In the meantime, some areas will still rely on the library.
Mortgage rates appear poised to decline — but homebuyers aren't rushing in
Real estate agents say buyers are showing patience, possibly hoping for a longer-term rate-cut scenario.
Why some car companies expected a faster switch to EVs
An unsustainable burst of early-adopter enthusiasm stoked investment. But that was followed by a changing economy.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer