Jan 26, 2021
Letting the economy run hot
On today's show: What we've learned in the past decade about letting an economy run hot. Plus, 71% of parents who work full time have kids who are attending school in person.
Segments From this episode
California restaurants can reopen, but owners are wary
Restaurateurs welcome the policy shift, but some are worried that it might be temporary and some are frustrated with the lack of advance notice.
Parents who work full time are more likely to have kids at school in person — study
A new Gallup survey finds that 71% of parents who work full time have kids who are attending school in person.
Early in the pandemic, fewer Americans paid their credit card bills late
Government relief checks helped.
The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic
With so many people staying home in their slippers, shoe sales have fallen dramatically. You can see that play out in neighborhoods.
Music from the episode
Hotsauce Chelsea Monet
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Antenna Bonobo
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Make Me Better Little People
Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer