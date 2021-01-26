I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Letting the economy run hot
Jan 26, 2021

Letting the economy run hot

On today's show: What we've learned in the past decade about letting an economy run hot. Plus, 71% of parents who work full time have kids who are attending school in person.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

California restaurants can reopen, but owners are wary

by Jasmine Garsd
Jan 26, 2021
Restaurateurs welcome the policy shift, but some are worried that it might be temporary and some are frustrated with the lack of advance notice.
The California Restaurant Association says 30% of the state's restaurants are likely to go out of business during the pandemic.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Parents who work full time are more likely to have kids at school in person — study

by Erika Beras
Jan 26, 2021
A new Gallup survey finds that 71% of parents who work full time have kids who are attending school in person.
A new Gallup survey found that only 47% of parents whose kids are learning remotely are working full time, while 71% of parents who work full time have kids back in brick-and-mortar schools.
Esra Shaw/Getty Images
COVID-19

Early in the pandemic, fewer Americans paid their credit card bills late

by Justin Ho
Jan 26, 2021
Government relief checks helped.
Last year's federal relief payments contributed to American households' ability to pay down their credit card obligations in the second quarter.
Violeta Stoimenova via Getty Images
COVID-19

The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic

by Marielle Segarra
Jan 26, 2021
With so many people staying home in their slippers, shoe sales have fallen dramatically. You can see that play out in neighborhoods.
The pandemic has emptied stores in Brooklyn, New York, that once did healthy in-person business.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Cool Factor - Instrumental RJD2
Hotsauce Chelsea Monet
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Antenna Bonobo
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Make Me Better Little People
Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
