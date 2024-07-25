Let’s zoom in
How come consumer spending is so strong while consumer anxiety is so high? Plus, loan debt burdens small-business owners as interest rates stay high.
Segments From this episode
Consumers just keep spending, fueling GDP growth
Second quarter gross domestic product growth was 2.8%. That’s double the GDP growth in the first quarter of the year.
Real estate industry braces for commissions overhaul
But how much will really change on August 17?
Why do fewer Americans think they'll be working past age 62?
American workers now expect to retire at a younger age than they did before the pandemic. But what kind of retirement will it be?
Summer has been busy and hot for this urban hiking guide
Lisa Peña, owner of Urban Hikes Kansas City, talks about combating the heat and her plans to attract more tourists.
Music from the episode
Big Dog Swagger Louis Zong
Bite Plastic Picnic
Ideal and the Real Shoji Meguro
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer