Let’s zoom in
Jul 25, 2024

Let’s zoom in

Getty Images
How come consumer spending is so strong while consumer anxiety is so high? Plus, loan debt burdens small-business owners as interest rates stay high.

Segments From this episode

Consumers just keep spending, fueling GDP growth

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 25, 2024
Second quarter gross domestic product growth was 2.8%. That’s double the GDP growth in the first quarter of the year.
What really drives GDP, especially the acceleration in the past few months, is consumers.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Real estate industry braces for commissions overhaul

by Amy Scott
Jul 25, 2024
But how much will really change on August 17?
The upcoming change will remove real estate agents' incentive to steer buyers toward a listing with a higher commission.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Why do fewer Americans think they'll be working past age 62?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 25, 2024
American workers now expect to retire at a younger age than they did before the pandemic. But what kind of retirement will it be?
More Americans believe they won't work past age 62.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Summer has been busy and hot for this urban hiking guide

by Sofia Terenzio

Lisa Peña, owner of Urban Hikes Kansas City, talks about combating the heat and her plans to attract more tourists.

Music from the episode

Big Dog Swagger Louis Zong
Bite Plastic Picnic
Ideal and the Real Shoji Meguro
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

