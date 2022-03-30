Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Let’s talk about energy
Mar 30, 2022

The Russia-Ukraine war has shifted the global dynamics of oil, nuclear energy and natural gas.

Segments From this episode

Why OPEC Plus isn't likely to increase oil supply

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 30, 2022
Spare capacity has been overstated, says oil analyst Abhi Rajendran. Then there's the matter of isolating Russia.
OPEC Plus nations are together responsible for 40% of the world's oil supply.
Jakub Sukup/AFP via Getty Images
Russia's role in world's nuclear energy industry prompts calls to up U.S. uranium production

by Andy Uhler
Mar 30, 2022
Russia plays a key role in preparing fuel for power plants. A ban could delay projects, and domestic production stirs social justice issues.
A pro-Ukraine sign at the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many countries want to reduce their reliance on Russian energy sources, including in the nuclear field.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Farm groups push for allowing growers to plant on protected land

by Savannah Maher
Mar 30, 2022
They see using land in the Conservation Reserve Program as a way to help ease crop crunches created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
With the global supply of soybeans, corn and wheat disrupted by the war in Ukraine, U.S. farm lobbying groups think growers can increase output by using some of the 4 million acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Europe, moving away from Russian natural gas, looks to the U.S.

by Lily Jamali
Mar 30, 2022
Europe was already grappling with an energy crisis. The war has made that crisis worse.
Above, a compressor station for a natural gas pipeline in Germany. Prior to the war in Ukraine, Russian natural gas made up 55% of Germany’s imports. That’s down to 40% so far this year.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Students face standardized test dilemma as colleges split on their use

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 30, 2022
Some colleges are bringing back SAT and ACT requirements. Others have dropped them permanently. What's a college applicant to do?
More than 1,800 colleges and universities in the U.S. don't require the SAT or ACT for admissions, the National Center for Fair and Open Testing says.
basar17/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Apartment hunting? In New York City? In this economy? Fuhgeddaboudit.

by Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 30, 2022
“It's a new level of insanity in the market,” said recent New York City apartment seeker, Maya Kosoff.
The average price to rent a two-bedroom apartment in New York City reached $2,152 in February, according to a report from Apartment List.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pa Pa Power Dead Man's Bones
Brukstep (Atjazz Astro Remix) Mark de Clive-Lowe, Atjazz
Risin' to the Top Keni Burke
Total Life Forever Foals
Adult Acid Thee Oh Sees

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

