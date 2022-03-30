Let’s talk about energy
The Russia-Ukraine war has shifted the global dynamics of oil, nuclear energy and natural gas.
Segments From this episode
Why OPEC Plus isn't likely to increase oil supply
Spare capacity has been overstated, says oil analyst Abhi Rajendran. Then there's the matter of isolating Russia.
Russia's role in world's nuclear energy industry prompts calls to up U.S. uranium production
Russia plays a key role in preparing fuel for power plants. A ban could delay projects, and domestic production stirs social justice issues.
Farm groups push for allowing growers to plant on protected land
They see using land in the Conservation Reserve Program as a way to help ease crop crunches created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Europe, moving away from Russian natural gas, looks to the U.S.
Europe was already grappling with an energy crisis. The war has made that crisis worse.
Students face standardized test dilemma as colleges split on their use
Some colleges are bringing back SAT and ACT requirements. Others have dropped them permanently. What's a college applicant to do?
Apartment hunting? In New York City? In this economy? Fuhgeddaboudit.
“It's a new level of insanity in the market,” said recent New York City apartment seeker, Maya Kosoff.
Music from the episode
Pa Pa Power Dead Man's Bones
Brukstep (Atjazz Astro Remix) Mark de Clive-Lowe, Atjazz
Risin' to the Top Keni Burke
Total Life Forever Foals
Adult Acid Thee Oh Sees
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer