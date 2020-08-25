Aug 25, 2020
Let’s take Americans’ temperature
Not literally. But, you know, that couldn't hurt. We're talking about consumer confidence today. Plus: changes in the Dow and the hottest summer ever.
Segments From this episode
As reopening falters, consumer confidence falls
The pandemic isn't abating and consumers are wary of the future, economists at The Conference Board say.
Home prices keep rising in the pandemic
But low interest rates soften the blow.
British Airways layoffs shake confidence in UK job protection program
The airline’s decision to cut jobs and pay could herald a new era of labor unrest in Britain.
How a school board president in Ohio is handling starting the school year during the pandemic
From our series “The United States of Work,” Dr. Scott Anzalone, a family physician and local school board president in southeastern Ohio, talks about how the first week of school has been for his family and community.
Dow index boosts its tech profile with addition of Salesforce
Bellwether market index also adds Honeywell and Amgen and expels Exxon and others. Move reflects tech's expanding role in the economy.
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Unmitigated climate change could shave more than 10% off U.S. annual GDP by the end of the century.
Why “America’s pumpkin queen” stayed on the land where she grew up
Sarah Frey dreamed of leaving her family’s farm. Then it became her life’s work.
Music from the episode
Nightrider Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Freddie Gibbs
Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto
Confessions Sudan Archives
The Trip Still Corners
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer