SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s take Americans’ temperature
Aug 25, 2020

Let’s take Americans’ temperature

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Not literally. But, you know, that couldn't hurt. We're talking about consumer confidence today. Plus: changes in the Dow and the hottest summer ever.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

As reopening falters, consumer confidence falls

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 25, 2020
The pandemic isn't abating and consumers are wary of the future, economists at The Conference Board say.
Customers walk past closed stores at a mall in Franklin, Tennessee. Consumer confidence has fallen yet again.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Home prices keep rising in the pandemic

by Amy Scott
Aug 25, 2020
But low interest rates soften the blow.
A house for sale in Arlington, Virginia, in May. Thanks to low interest rates, affordability has improved in many locales in the U.S.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

British Airways layoffs shake confidence in UK job protection program

by Stephen Beard
Aug 25, 2020
The airline’s decision to cut jobs and pay could herald a new era of labor unrest in Britain.
A British Airways plane lands at Heathrow in London. The airline's cost-cutting agenda is stirring resistance.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How a school board president in Ohio is handling starting the school year during the pandemic

From our series “The United States of Work,” Dr. Scott Anzalone, a family physician and local school board president in southeastern Ohio, talks about how the first week of school has been for his family and community.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Dow index boosts its tech profile with addition of Salesforce

by Justin Ho
Aug 25, 2020
Bellwether market index also adds Honeywell and Amgen and expels Exxon and others. Move reflects tech's expanding role in the economy.
The floor of the New York Stock Exchange in March. The Dow Jones index has been updated to maintain its relevance, in one expert's view.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 25, 2020
Unmitigated climate change could shave more than 10% off U.S. annual GDP by the end of the century.
Part of a glacier melting into the sea on Greenland's southeast shore, contributing to the Earth's rising oceans.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

Why “America’s pumpkin queen” stayed on the land where she grew up

by Sarah Frey
Aug 25, 2020
Sarah Frey dreamed of leaving her family’s farm. Then it became her life’s work.
Sarah Frey, the founding farmer and CEO of Frey Farms. She launched the company at the age of 16.
Photo by Angela Talley courtesy of Sarah Frey
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Nightrider Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Freddie Gibbs
Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto
Confessions Sudan Archives
Confessions Sudan Archives
The Trip Still Corners

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Why “America’s pumpkin queen” stayed on the land where she grew up
Shelf Life
Why “America’s pumpkin queen” stayed on the land where she grew up
Secrets for starting a business
Million Bazillion
Secrets for starting a business
No interest, no payments required on federal student loans until 2021
COVID-19
No interest, no payments required on federal student loans until 2021