Let’s (sigh) do the numbers
Jul 30, 2020

Let’s (sigh) do the numbers

Plus: defining "disinflation," teachers prepare to head back to school and the economics of the NBA's Florida "bubble."

Segments From this episode

Why continuing claims matter

U.S. continuing claims for unemployment rose back to 17 million in the week ending July 18. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal and George Washington economist Tara Sinclair explain what the rise says about where we are in the economic cycle.
by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 30, 2020
Slowing inflation isn't as dangerous as prices dropping for a long period of time. But it's important to keep disinflation in check.
The menu of a ramen restaurant, for instance, can illustrate inflation, disinflation or deflation.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Lack of aid to states could hit Black and women workers hard

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 30, 2020
Historically marginalized workers are overrepresented among public employees, and many could be laid off.
A public transit worker cleans subway trains in New York City. State and local government budgets have been battered, and jobs are at risk.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Teachers weigh their options as some districts reopen with in-person classes

by Blake Farmer
Jul 30, 2020
Some choose to quit due to health concerns rather than go back into the classroom.
Teachers in Tennessee passing out food to students.
Courtesy Tennessee Department of Education
Race and Economy

After pressure from players, some Black-owned businesses profit from NBA 'bubble'

by Erika Beras
Jul 30, 2020
The league wants to keep players happy while quarantined. The athletes feel empowered to make an impact.
A Celtics-Rockets game in February, shortly before the season was paused.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
COVID-19

Will telehealth continue after the pandemic passes?

by Madelyn Beck
Jul 30, 2020
Medical appointments via phone and video have boomed for everything from physical therapy to counseling, even in rural states.
A patient attends a teleconsultation on suspicion of COVID-19 at a special medical unit in Paris in May.
Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images
Ron Howard on his documentary 'Rebuilding Paradise'

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
Jul 30, 2020
The director trained his lens on the people of Paradise, California, whose lives were transformed after their town was ravaged by fire.
A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, California, in November 2018.
Noah Berger
Music from the episode

Silent Treatment The Roots
Low Season Poolside
Natural Green Blazo
Flight to the Jungle (Take Off) Monster Rally
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
