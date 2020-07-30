Jul 30, 2020
Let’s (sigh) do the numbers
Plus: defining "disinflation," teachers prepare to head back to school and the economics of the NBA's Florida "bubble."
Segments From this episode
Why continuing claims matter
U.S. continuing claims for unemployment rose back to 17 million in the week ending July 18. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal and George Washington economist Tara Sinclair explain what the rise says about where we are in the economic cycle.
What's disinflation, and why does it matter?
Slowing inflation isn't as dangerous as prices dropping for a long period of time. But it's important to keep disinflation in check.
Lack of aid to states could hit Black and women workers hard
Historically marginalized workers are overrepresented among public employees, and many could be laid off.
Teachers weigh their options as some districts reopen with in-person classes
Some choose to quit due to health concerns rather than go back into the classroom.
After pressure from players, some Black-owned businesses profit from NBA 'bubble'
The league wants to keep players happy while quarantined. The athletes feel empowered to make an impact.
Will telehealth continue after the pandemic passes?
Medical appointments via phone and video have boomed for everything from physical therapy to counseling, even in rural states.
Ron Howard on his documentary 'Rebuilding Paradise'
The director trained his lens on the people of Paradise, California, whose lives were transformed after their town was ravaged by fire.
Music from the episode
Silent Treatment The Roots
Low Season Poolside
Natural Green Blazo
Flight to the Jungle (Take Off) Monster Rally
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer