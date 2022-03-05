Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Let’s make crypto a little less cryptic
Mar 4, 2022

Let's make crypto a little less cryptic

In the first part of a monthlong series on cryptocurrency, we'll demystify the blockchain and bitcoin mining.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Today, we hear from the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about the February jobs report, the future of energy sanctions on Russia and more of this week's weekly news.
Pressure to stop buying Russian energy builds

by Amy Scott
Mar 4, 2022
Europe and the U.S. have not ruled out bans on oil and gas purchases. For some countries, ending imports would be harder than for others.
Europe and the U.S. are facing calls to terminate imports of Russian oil and natural gas. That would be harder for some countries than for others.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
UK accused of dragging its feet over sanctions on Russian oligarchs and of failing to clean up the “London laundromat”

by Stephen Beard
Mar 4, 2022
Despite billions' worth of assets in London owned by Russian oligarchs, only a handful have been formally sanctioned by the U.K.
Roman Abramovich, owner of the Chelsea soccer club and one of London's most well-known Russian oligarchs, has not yet been sanctioned by the United Kingdom.
Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Cryptocurrency mining and the environment

How bitcoin mining works

by Matt Levin
Mar 4, 2022
Ingredients: Tens of thousands of powerful computers, enough energy to power all of Poland. Yield: More than $30 million in newly minted bitcoin every day.
Two technicians inspect a bitcoin mining operation in 2018. The highly lucrative practice is paying off for miners but wreaking environmental havoc.
Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

