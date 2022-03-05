Let’s make crypto a little less cryptic
In the first part of a monthlong series on cryptocurrency, we'll demystify the blockchain and bitcoin mining.
The Weekly Wrap
Today, we hear from the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about the February jobs report, the future of energy sanctions on Russia and more of this week's weekly news.
Pressure to stop buying Russian energy builds
Europe and the U.S. have not ruled out bans on oil and gas purchases. For some countries, ending imports would be harder than for others.
UK accused of dragging its feet over sanctions on Russian oligarchs and of failing to clean up the “London laundromat”
Despite billions' worth of assets in London owned by Russian oligarchs, only a handful have been formally sanctioned by the U.K.
How bitcoin mining works
Ingredients: Tens of thousands of powerful computers, enough energy to power all of Poland. Yield: More than $30 million in newly minted bitcoin every day.
