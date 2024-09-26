Let’s get productive
Surprise! Workers are fueling economic growth. Plus, military aircraft trade oil for electricity, and more women tune in to F1 racing.
Segments From this episode
The soft job market has a silver lining: Productivity is up, and that helps the economy grow
We're making and doing more stuff in fewer hours.
The U.S. military looks at electrifying the sky
One example is Joby Aviation’s electric “air taxi.”
E-payments are essential in China, but still tricky for foreign visitors
China has simplified some of its mobile payment app set ups to make it easier for visitors, but how easy are they to use?
Why are there no female drivers in Formula One racing?
The high cost of participation and an institutional lack of investment in women are largely to blame, says The Washington Post's Glynn Hill.
Music from the episode
"Bambu" Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
"Eye of the Storm" Ensemble Entendu
"Uncle ACE" Blood Orange
"Soul Vibration" J-Walke
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer