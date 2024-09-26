Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Get a NEW artist-designed Marketplace sweatshirt when you donate $8/month ... for a limited time! Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s get productive
Sep 26, 2024

Let’s get productive

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Surprise! Workers are fueling economic growth. Plus, military aircraft trade oil for electricity, and more women tune in to F1 racing.

Segments From this episode

The soft job market has a silver lining: Productivity is up, and that helps the economy grow

by Justin Ho
Sep 26, 2024
We're making and doing more stuff in fewer hours.
Investment in advanced manufacturing is one reason productivity has increased in the U.S. Above, a fiber-optic manufacturing facility in North Carolina.
Travis Dove for The Washington Post via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
How We Survive

The U.S. military looks at electrifying the sky

by Kai Ryssdal and Sophia Paliza-Carre
Sep 26, 2024
One example is Joby Aviation’s electric “air taxi.”
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal sits in a flight simulator for an electric aircraft made by Joby Aviation.
Sophia Paliza-Carre/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

E-payments are essential in China, but still tricky for foreign visitors

by Jennifer Pak
Sep 26, 2024
China has simplified some of its mobile payment app set ups to make it easier for visitors, but how easy are they to use?
WeChat is one of two key mobile payment apps that have dominated daily life in China since the pandemic.
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why are there no female drivers in Formula One racing?

by Kai Ryssdal and Aleezeh Hasan
Sep 26, 2024
The high cost of participation and an institutional lack of investment in women are largely to blame, says The Washington Post's Glynn Hill.
Amna Al Qubaisi of the United Arab Emirates prepares to drive during an F1 Academy race in Singapore on Sunday. Formula One is trying to support women in the sport.
Joe Portlock/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Bambu" Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
"Eye of the Storm" Ensemble Entendu
"Uncle ACE" Blood Orange
"Soul Vibration" J-Walke

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:08 PM PDT
29:04
1:54 PM PDT
14:03
10:00 AM PDT
47:47
8:09 AM PDT
7:07
3:08 AM PDT
14:04
Sep 25, 2024
33:39
Sep 20, 2024
16:02
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant
Why Britain is releasing prisoners early
Why Britain is releasing prisoners early
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value
Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker
Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker