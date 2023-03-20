Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
Let the bank failure blame game begin
Mar 20, 2023

Let the bank failure blame game begin

Do banking rules need tightening? Or do we need more supervisors with better training and greater powers? Plus, a look at where the semiconductor industry sends gems that aren't up to snuff.

Segments From this episode

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Are bank supervisors, or bank rules, too lax?

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 20, 2023
Do banking rules need tightening? Do supervisors need better training and greater powers? The answer will influence what comes next.
Politicians and lobbyists are debating whether Silicon Valley Bank collapsed due to a regulatory or supervisory failure. Above, Sen. Charles Grassley confers with Sen. John Cornyn during a Finance Committee hearing.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's next move in this "wobbly" economic moment

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Mar 20, 2023
The inflation threat calls for one type of action, and the banking turmoil calls for another. How will the Fed respond?
Chairman Jerome Powell and other policymakers at the central bank will reveal their interest rate decision Wednesday. The Fed is also taking steps to stabilize the condition of regional banks and protect depositors.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Is Switzerland still synonymous with safe banking?

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 20, 2023
Switzerland’s reputation for secure, secret banking goes back to at least WW I. But its banks have changed over time, with mixed results.
UBS was reportedly worried that if Credit Suisse went bankrupt, it could have threatened the image of Swiss banking.
Fabric Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Supreme Court hears case on Navajo Nation water rights

by Savannah Maher
Mar 20, 2023
Amid regional efforts to conserve the Colorado River's flow, the U.S. government argues it has no duty to enforce Navajo water rights.
At the Supreme Court on Monday, the federal government acknowledged the Navajo Nation’s water right but argued that it has no duty to enforce that right.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Scientific gems are having a sparkly moment

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 20, 2023
Exotic crystals grown for science and industry that don't make the cut for the lab are being repurposed as jewelry.
Lutetium aluminum garnets, normally used in scientific and medical instruments to detect invisible radiation, have been fashioned into gem stones after being repurposed by Stephen Challener and faceted by Eric Bardawil at House of Sylas.
Eric Bardawil
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Smaller banks keep a close watch over their liquidity

by Justin Ho
Mar 20, 2023
One concern: People will put their money in a bigger bank. But there's a good reason to leave it in smaller institution, one banker says.
If more people get anxious about the banking system, they may start withdrawing their money, said University of Alabama law professor Julie Hill.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Black Sands Bonobo
When the Lights Go Down Prince
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

