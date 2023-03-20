Let the bank failure blame game begin
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Do banking rules need tightening? Or do we need more supervisors with better training and greater powers? Plus, a look at where the semiconductor industry sends gems that aren't up to snuff.
Segments From this episode
Are bank supervisors, or bank rules, too lax?
Do banking rules need tightening? Do supervisors need better training and greater powers? The answer will influence what comes next.
All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's next move in this "wobbly" economic moment
The inflation threat calls for one type of action, and the banking turmoil calls for another. How will the Fed respond?
Is Switzerland still synonymous with safe banking?
Switzerland’s reputation for secure, secret banking goes back to at least WW I. But its banks have changed over time, with mixed results.
Supreme Court hears case on Navajo Nation water rights
Amid regional efforts to conserve the Colorado River's flow, the U.S. government argues it has no duty to enforce Navajo water rights.
Scientific gems are having a sparkly moment
Exotic crystals grown for science and industry that don't make the cut for the lab are being repurposed as jewelry.
Smaller banks keep a close watch over their liquidity
One concern: People will put their money in a bigger bank. But there's a good reason to leave it in smaller institution, one banker says.
Music from the episode
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Black Sands Bonobo
When the Lights Go Down Prince
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer