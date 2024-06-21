Last resort
Florida homeowners covered by the state-run insurer of last resort may soon face higher rates. Many have no other options for insurance.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and David Gura at Bloomberg about this week’s retail sales, the Bank of England’s decision to hold rates steady, and Nvidia’s stock rally.
Pen and paper, but please no cursive: Widespread cyberattack sends car dealers back to 20th century
A hack on CDK Global, the system many dealerships use to track sales and service, is forcing them back to the analog era.
As more Floridians turn to state's insurer of last resort, it seeks to raise rates
Citizens Property Insurance has a huge risk load as private insurers avoid the state. Many residents say coverage is already costly.
Composting is good for the planet. Why don't more cities do it?
A community program in Baltimore aims to spread "compost fever."
