Last resort
Jun 21, 2024

Last resort

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
Florida homeowners covered by the state-run insurer of last resort may soon face higher rates. Many have no other options for insurance.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and David Gura at Bloomberg about this week’s retail sales, the Bank of England’s decision to hold rates steady, and Nvidia’s stock rally.

Pen and paper, but please no cursive: Widespread cyberattack sends car dealers back to 20th century

by Matt Levin
Jun 21, 2024
A hack on CDK Global, the system many dealerships use to track sales and service, is forcing them back to the analog era.
Fifteen thousand auto dealers across the U.S. and Canada were affected by the CDK Global hack. Service had not been restored as of Friday.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A Warmer World

As more Floridians turn to state's insurer of last resort, it seeks to raise rates

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 21, 2024
Citizens Property Insurance has a huge risk load as private insurers avoid the state. Many residents say coverage is already costly.
A home in the Florida Keys destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017. For insurance companies, the state's exposure to climate damage has been a dealbreaker.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Composting is good for the planet. Why don't more cities do it?

by Amy Scott
Jun 21, 2024
A community program in Baltimore aims to spread "compost fever."
Marvin Hayes, executive director of the Baltimore Compost Collective, which collects food scraps and yard trimmings to compost for use in local gardens. Hayes founded the Baltimore Compost Collective to "starve" the city's trash incinerator.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Right Light Kisses Lake Street Drive
Samui Sunrise Saib
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrik Lamar
Ride or Die The Knocks, Foster the People
Nothing Breaks Like The Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

