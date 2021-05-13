Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Labor shortage + desperate employers = rising wages
May 13, 2021

Also on the show today: Congressional earmarks are back, and what love letters have to do with buying a house.

COVID-19

Employers try an unfamiliar tactic to attract workers: raising wages

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 13, 2021
McDonald's has joined Chipotle in offering higher wages. And it's hard to undo that.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Earmarks are back, and they could be key to Biden's infrastructure plans

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 13, 2021
Earmarks — money members of Congress request for projects back home — could make it easier for lawmakers to get on board.
Earmarks benefit lawmakers' constituents and could entice more members of Congress to support infrastructure spending.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Could a "love letter" help buyers land a house?

by Amy Scott
May 13, 2021
Emotional appeals are tempting in such a tight market, but experts say the practice could lead to bias and fair-housing issues.
Buyers are trying anything to score a house in this tight market, including personal appeals and flattery.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Bank accounts could soon help determine creditworthiness

by Kristin Schwab
May 13, 2021
Some big banks will give credit cards to people who lack credit scores, looking instead at savings and checking account history.
Fizkes via Getty Images
United States of Work: Taxes

On this segment of our ongoing series “United States of Work,” we hear from tax accountant Michael Durant about the imminent tax filing deadline.
A gift left the Morehouse Class of '19 debt-free. Here's how it's changing their lives.

by Samantha Fields
May 13, 2021
Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith paid off their student loans. Now they're trying to pay their good fortune forward.
Elijah Dormeus is “literally still in awe of the love that was given to the class, all 400 of us.” Above, Dormeus is surrounded by his family at his Morehouse graduation in 2019.
Courtesy Elijah Dormeus
Music from the episode

3 on E Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanley
Sky's the Limit (feat. 112) - 2014 Remaster The Notorious B.I.G., 112
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) Adele
Always Something DJ Mitsu The Beats
Khuda Bhi Aasman - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC Khruangbin
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Remember the Rain Kadhja Bonet

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
