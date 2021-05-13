May 13, 2021
Labor shortage + desperate employers = rising wages
Also on the show today: Congressional earmarks are back, and what love letters have to do with buying a house.
Segments From this episode
Employers try an unfamiliar tactic to attract workers: raising wages
McDonald's has joined Chipotle in offering higher wages. And it's hard to undo that.
Earmarks are back, and they could be key to Biden's infrastructure plans
Earmarks — money members of Congress request for projects back home — could make it easier for lawmakers to get on board.
Could a "love letter" help buyers land a house?
Emotional appeals are tempting in such a tight market, but experts say the practice could lead to bias and fair-housing issues.
Bank accounts could soon help determine creditworthiness
Some big banks will give credit cards to people who lack credit scores, looking instead at savings and checking account history.
United States of Work: Taxes
On this segment of our ongoing series “United States of Work,” we hear from tax accountant Michael Durant about the imminent tax filing deadline.
A gift left the Morehouse Class of '19 debt-free. Here's how it's changing their lives.
Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith paid off their student loans. Now they're trying to pay their good fortune forward.
Music from the episode
3 on E Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanley
Sky's the Limit (feat. 112) - 2014 Remaster The Notorious B.I.G., 112
Always Something DJ Mitsu The Beats
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Remember the Rain Kadhja Bonet
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
