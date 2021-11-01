Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The labor market and consumer confidence are diverging
Nov 1, 2021

Also: The trade war meets the climate crisis; warehouse construction booms; and a pottery shop owner gets creative in the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Our feelings about jobs and the economy have parted ways

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 1, 2021
Many people are happy with the job market — higher wages and more openings. Fewer people like where the overall economy is headed.
Though consumers' views of the job market and the economy are diverging, it's unlikely to stick, experts say. Above, traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Shelf Life

Why addressing economic inequality could help build pandemic resiliency

by Amy Scott and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 1, 2021
“Our health is all interconnected and inextricable from the conditions in which we live,” says epidemiologist Dr. Sandro Galea.
“Most of “health” is about where we live, where we work, where we play,” says public health expert Dr. Sandro Galea. Above, a doctor puts on a mask before speaking to people without homes in San Francisco in 2020.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Commercial construction spending dips as shortages continue

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 1, 2021
Warehouses are booming, but not so much for offices and retail. Vaccine hesitancy and lagging pay contribute to labor shortage.
Nonresidential construction has been held back by weakness in office and retail space, though warehouses are booming.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
U.S. and EU trade agreement seeks reduction of "dirty steel"

by Samantha Fields
Nov 1, 2021
The pact lifts U.S. tariffs on European steel and European Union duties on bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
President Joe Biden at the G-20 summit in Rome, where the U.S. announced it would roll back tariffs imposed on imported EU steel and aluminum.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

A new recruitment-focused twist on an old festival in Stratford-upon-Avon

by Elizabeth Hotson
Nov 1, 2021
The English town, struggling with a labor shortage like many other parts of the world, revived an old local tradition to help solve the problem.
The mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon opens the Mop Fair.
BBC
My Economy

How a pottery studio owner got creative to diversify her business

by Minju Park
Nov 1, 2021
When the pandemic halted classes at Jennie Tang's ceramics studio, she turned to other ways to keep the operation thriving.
“We’ve diversified the ways in which people engage with the space,” said Jennie Tang, owner of The Workshop MPLS, a ceramics center in Minneapolis.
Courtesy Jennie Tang
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

