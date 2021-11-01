The labor market and consumer confidence are diverging
Also: The trade war meets the climate crisis; warehouse construction booms; and a pottery shop owner gets creative in the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Our feelings about jobs and the economy have parted ways
Many people are happy with the job market — higher wages and more openings. Fewer people like where the overall economy is headed.
Why addressing economic inequality could help build pandemic resiliency
“Our health is all interconnected and inextricable from the conditions in which we live,” says epidemiologist Dr. Sandro Galea.
Commercial construction spending dips as shortages continue
Warehouses are booming, but not so much for offices and retail. Vaccine hesitancy and lagging pay contribute to labor shortage.
U.S. and EU trade agreement seeks reduction of "dirty steel"
The pact lifts U.S. tariffs on European steel and European Union duties on bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
A new recruitment-focused twist on an old festival in Stratford-upon-Avon
The English town, struggling with a labor shortage like many other parts of the world, revived an old local tradition to help solve the problem.
How a pottery studio owner got creative to diversify her business
When the pandemic halted classes at Jennie Tang's ceramics studio, she turned to other ways to keep the operation thriving.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer