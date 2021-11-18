Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Korean pop culture has taken the world by storm. And not by accident.
Nov 18, 2021

Korean pop culture has taken the world by storm. And not by accident.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on economic recovery; the options Joe Biden has to combat rising gas prices; and a Chicago musician on a sense of normalcy regained.

Segments From this episode

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: "Everything is just taking longer than I would have expected going in."

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Nov 18, 2021
Bostic discusses inflation, employment and trying to make sure the economic recovery brings everyone along.
Atlanta Fed President and CEO Raphael Bostic addresses an audience at an event in Athens, Georgia.
David Fine/Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The economy is adding more jobs than reports first reflect

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 18, 2021
Other employment numbers have been subject to a lot of revision as well.
Many employment statistics and reports have been revised, pointing to difficulties in understanding real-time labor conditions amid the pandemic. Above, a pedestrian walks past a "help wanted" sign.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Biden administration considers its options as gas prices rise

by Justin Ho
Nov 18, 2021
Officials are considering releasing oil from the strategic reserve. They’re also pushing the FTC to investigate possible price gouging.
With consumers feeling inflation-fueled pain at the pump, the government has more options than dipping into oil reserves.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Americans didn't move nearly as much as you may've thought during the pandemic

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 18, 2021
What happened wasn't migration, it was mobility.
New Census data show surprisingly low relocation rates over the pandemic. Above, a mover places boxes in a moving truck in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

His life as a Chicago musician is starting to feel normal again

by Andie Corban
Nov 18, 2021
After more than a year and a half of working online, Seth Shulman is teaching lessons in person and back to a more regular show schedule.
People listen to music at a September festival in Brooklyn, New York.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How Korean culture became a global phenomenon

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 18, 2021
The nation's pop culture is a government-funded export that has grown into the "Korean wave."
Rapper RM from BTS is featured on a mural in Seoul. The boy band helped build momentum for the "Korean wave."
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Hard Up The Bamboos
Chosen Blood Orange
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
Moving On Roosevelt
It Hurts (아파) [Slow] 2NE1
Realize Matilde Davoli

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:57 PM PST
28:50
2:43 PM PST
38:40
1:49 PM PST
1:50
7:44 AM PST
10:21
2:39 AM PST
6:27
Nov 17, 2021
14:29
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Historically Black colleges and universities are chronically underfunded
Historically Black colleges and universities are chronically underfunded
How economic inequality affects the American diet
Shelf Life
How economic inequality affects the American diet
"What supply chain crisis?" say Target, Walmart and Home Depot
"What supply chain crisis?" say Target, Walmart and Home Depot
Louis DeJoy on why he’s slowing mail and raising prices at the USPS: “We have no money”
Louis DeJoy on why he’s slowing mail and raising prices at the USPS: “We have no money”