Korean pop culture has taken the world by storm. And not by accident.
Plus: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on economic recovery; the options Joe Biden has to combat rising gas prices; and a Chicago musician on a sense of normalcy regained.
Segments From this episode
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: "Everything is just taking longer than I would have expected going in."
Bostic discusses inflation, employment and trying to make sure the economic recovery brings everyone along.
The economy is adding more jobs than reports first reflect
Other employment numbers have been subject to a lot of revision as well.
Biden administration considers its options as gas prices rise
Officials are considering releasing oil from the strategic reserve. They’re also pushing the FTC to investigate possible price gouging.
Americans didn't move nearly as much as you may've thought during the pandemic
What happened wasn't migration, it was mobility.
His life as a Chicago musician is starting to feel normal again
After more than a year and a half of working online, Seth Shulman is teaching lessons in person and back to a more regular show schedule.
How Korean culture became a global phenomenon
The nation's pop culture is a government-funded export that has grown into the "Korean wave."
Music from the episode
Hard Up The Bamboos
Chosen Blood Orange
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
Moving On Roosevelt
It Hurts (아파) [Slow] 2NE1
Realize Matilde Davoli
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer