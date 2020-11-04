Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

The knowns and unknowns after Election Day
Nov 4, 2020

The knowns and unknowns after Election Day

On today's show: a look at what a divided government could do to the economy and a rundown on a few important ballot initiatives in Florida and California.

Elections 2020

And the winner is ... Yep, economists have models for every outcome

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 4, 2020
When variables include who will be president and who controls Congress, GDP and unemployment forecasts look very different.
A Democratic sweep would likely mean more and larger coronavirus relief packages, driving economic growth.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Elections 2020

California voters to decide measure that could spur home sales

by Amy Scott
Nov 4, 2020
Proposition 19 would remove a disincentive to sell property. But a decline in moving is squeezing the housing supply all over the country.
Californians cast their votes inside the historic Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Nov. 3 in Los Angeles.
David McNew/Getty Images
Elections 2020

Florida voters approve $15-an-hour minimum wage

by Andy Uhler
Nov 4, 2020
Hourly wages for some 2.5 million workers in the state will rise to $10 next year, then a dollar a year through 2026.
Voters cast their ballots at a fire station in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 3, 2020.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

There's a new quarantine palette for painting houses

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 4, 2020
Journalist Kyle Chayka says the anxiety of this moment has people painting their walls soothing blues and greens.
Work from home has some people fed up with the color of their walls.
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
