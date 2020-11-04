Nov 4, 2020
The knowns and unknowns after Election Day
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: a look at what a divided government could do to the economy and a rundown on a few important ballot initiatives in Florida and California.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
And the winner is ... Yep, economists have models for every outcome
When variables include who will be president and who controls Congress, GDP and unemployment forecasts look very different.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
California voters to decide measure that could spur home sales
Proposition 19 would remove a disincentive to sell property. But a decline in moving is squeezing the housing supply all over the country.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Florida voters approve $15-an-hour minimum wage
Hourly wages for some 2.5 million workers in the state will rise to $10 next year, then a dollar a year through 2026.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
There's a new quarantine palette for painting houses
Journalist Kyle Chayka says the anxiety of this moment has people painting their walls soothing blues and greens.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Animals Baths
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Confessions Sudan Archives
Orchids Monster Rally
Wait a Minute! WILLOW
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer