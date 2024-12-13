Keeping it in the family
Only some will benefit from the coming "great wealth transfer." Plus, wholesale inflation and the quest for a new hat manufacturer.
New regulations will limit bank overdraft fees. Many banks have already done so.
The banking sector has been moving away from charging overdraft fees for a few years now. CFPB scrutiny, along with the broader economy, has made it easier for banks to forgo that overdraft fee income.
Demographics, prices are keeping Americans where they are
We're not relocating like we used to, thanks largely to the graying of the population, high home prices and remote work.
Searching the world for hat manufacturers
This past spring, Eric Bauer bought the Turner Hat Company, but looming tariffs have thrown a wrench in his plans for the company in 2025.
Insurance premiums are rising, even as inflation cools. Here's why.
Inflation sent rates up at first. But factors like complex vehicle technology and climate change risk are keeping costs high.
What is the "great wealth transfer," and who'll benefit from it?
Wealth managers predict older Americans will pass on $124 trillion, boosted by stocks and real estate, to heirs and charities through 2048.
