Keep an eye on the labor force participation rate
Apr 30, 2020

Keep an eye on the labor force participation rate

Plus: AMC bans Universal Pictures, corporate earnings are terrible and influencers are still ... influencing. 

COVID-19

Labor force participation rate signals massive job loss

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 30, 2020
With first-time jobless claims topping 30 million since mid-March, the Labor Department's April unemployment rate may under-count job loss.
A city worker hands out applications for unemployment benefits at a drive-through center.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

During lockdown, why dress up?

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 30, 2020
Sales at clothing retailers dropped by 50% in March.
Loungewear will do just fine while you're working at home.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
COVID-19

State and local governments pinched as pandemic hits tax revenue

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 30, 2020
Many will be forced to tap rainy-day funds or turn to the bond market to make ends meet.
Union Station in Los Angeles. States and municipalities may turn to the bond market to support transportation systems and other facilities.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Pandemic positions some companies to do better than others

by Andy Uhler
Apr 30, 2020
There are business winners and losers in this pandemic.
Companies that sell shelf-stable foods have benefited during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Paying the bills when you've been out of work

by Andie Corban
Apr 30, 2020
We checked in with three people who suddenly lost their jobs in March.
A resident looks out an apartment window in New York. For many, the rent is due tomorrow.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
COVID-19

Universal, movie theaters fighting over digital releases

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 30, 2020
Universal's latest "Trolls" movie was a digital hit. The studio says it could release films online and in theaters once the pandemic fades.
Will movie theatres see the same rebound after quarantine as they did after the Great Depression?
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
How the coronavirus pandemic is influencing the influencer economy

by Kai Ryssdal , Alli Fam and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 30, 2020
How influencers make money might continue to change after the coronavirus pandemic.
Culinary influencers are enjoying a boom.
Courtesy of Keystone/Getty Images
