Apr 30, 2020
Keep an eye on the labor force participation rate
Plus: AMC bans Universal Pictures, corporate earnings are terrible and influencers are still ... influencing.
Stories From this episode
Labor force participation rate signals massive job loss
With first-time jobless claims topping 30 million since mid-March, the Labor Department's April unemployment rate may under-count job loss.
During lockdown, why dress up?
Sales at clothing retailers dropped by 50% in March.
State and local governments pinched as pandemic hits tax revenue
Many will be forced to tap rainy-day funds or turn to the bond market to make ends meet.
Pandemic positions some companies to do better than others
There are business winners and losers in this pandemic.
Paying the bills when you've been out of work
We checked in with three people who suddenly lost their jobs in March.
Universal, movie theaters fighting over digital releases
Universal's latest "Trolls" movie was a digital hit. The studio says it could release films online and in theaters once the pandemic fades.
How the coronavirus pandemic is influencing the influencer economy
How influencers make money might continue to change after the coronavirus pandemic.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer