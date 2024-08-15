Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Just keep spending
Aug 15, 2024

Just keep spending

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
If consumers keep their wallets open, we might keep the door closed to a recession. Plus, we check in with two women who were part of a semiconductor job training program.

Atlanta Fed’s Bostic calls on patience amid the clamor for interest rate cuts

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Aug 15, 2024
Despite high prices, “wages are growing faster than inflation," and families’ purchasing power is growing, he says.
"The first thing I think is inflation is getting back to target in an orderly way," says Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Atlanta Fed, about the CPI falling to 2.9%.
Stephen Nowland/Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Will U.S. consumers keep the economy going?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 15, 2024
Some reassuring news: The Census Bureau reported that retail sales were up a full percent in July from the month before.
Consumers spent almost $7 billion more in July than they did in June, but analysts say they are still looking for deals.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Phoenix’s semiconductor boom was supposed to change their lives, but did it?

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 15, 2024
Months after completing a semiconductor technician training course, two workers share their stories.
Students in the Semiconductor Technician Quick Start training course at Mesa Community College practice using hand tools while wearing “bunny suits,” the required workwear at fabrication plants.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Realtors settlement may lead to more agents serving buyer and seller

by Amy Scott
Aug 15, 2024
Properties sold through a dual agent tend to move faster, but for less money, research shows. In some states, the practice is illegal.
Some experts have raised conflict-of-interest concerns around "dual agency."
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Next To You Poolside
Anti-Hero Taylor Swift
Conduction Mocky

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

