Just keep spending

If consumers keep their wallets open, we might keep the door closed to a recession. Plus, we check in with two women who were part of a semiconductor job training program.
Segments From this episode
Atlanta Fed’s Bostic calls on patience amid the clamor for interest rate cuts
Despite high prices, “wages are growing faster than inflation," and families’ purchasing power is growing, he says.
Will U.S. consumers keep the economy going?
Some reassuring news: The Census Bureau reported that retail sales were up a full percent in July from the month before.
Phoenix’s semiconductor boom was supposed to change their lives, but did it?
Months after completing a semiconductor technician training course, two workers share their stories.
Realtors settlement may lead to more agents serving buyer and seller
Properties sold through a dual agent tend to move faster, but for less money, research shows. In some states, the practice is illegal.
