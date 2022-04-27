Just how likely is a “soft landing”?
When it comes to raising interest rates without spurring recession, the Federal Reserve doesn't have a great track record. Plus: Teachers grapple with rising prices and small businesses think twice about new loans.
Russia cuts off gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria
The economic showdown between Russia and the EU enters a new phase
Can the Fed lower inflation without getting the economy into a recession?
"A look at the record shows that the Fed often stumbles in its efforts to save the day," says Ben White, chief economic correspondent at Politico.
Inflation hits teachers hard
Their salaries, most negotiated for years at a time, haven't kept up with sharply rising prices.
Fidelity will give employers the option of adding bitcoin to the options in the 401(k) plans they offer
And companies may have good reasons not to.
Rolling back degree requirements expands the pipeline for tech
Hiring based on skills rather than degrees is more labor intensive.
Banks are pushing more business loans. Some business owners aren’t sure they want them.
In the words of one business owner: "Why would I want to go into any type of expansion?"
Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Counting Stars Nujabes
Passionfruit Drake
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
A Matterapat Dr. Lonnie Smith
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer