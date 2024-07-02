That snooze-fest jobs report is probably a good thing
Economists want stability in the labor market. Plus, let's do your colors!
Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market
Recent "boring" data suggests a return to normal, cooler employment conditions after a "red hot" streak.
Construction spending fell in May, weighed down by interest rates
Even massive government spending hasn't been enough to counteract the downturn.
One reason organic food is typically priced higher? It costs more to produce.
Because they grow without the use of most synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides, organic farmers don’t have the same toolkit available to them.
A former file clerk remembers the camaraderie at her first job
As one of five teenage girls on the file clerk team, Lisa Cintron said her days were filled with chit-chat and music reverberating from a boombox in the back.
Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?
Emissions worldwide hit a record high last year. But at the same time, more renewables have been coming on line.
TikTok color analysis trend presents a vibrant business opportunity
Guessing at someone’s color season has become a popular internet parlor game. It’s also a growing business for people looking to boost their professional image and the entrepreneurs ready to help them do that.
