That snooze-fest jobs report is probably a good thing
Jul 2, 2024

That snooze-fest jobs report is probably a good thing

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Economists want stability in the labor market. Plus, let's do your colors!

Segments From this episode

Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 2, 2024
Recent "boring" data suggests a return to normal, cooler employment conditions after a "red hot" streak.
Job openings on Indeed. The labor market is in a healthy, more balanced phase, economists say, after a period of widespread worker shortages.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Construction spending fell in May, weighed down by interest rates

by Caleigh Wells
Jul 2, 2024
Even massive government spending hasn't been enough to counteract the downturn.
Government-funded construction of infrastructure is doing fine, unlike the residential sector.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
One reason organic food is typically priced higher? It costs more to produce.

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 2, 2024
Because they grow without the use of most synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides, organic farmers don’t have the same toolkit available to them.
Organic farmer Jennifer Paulk picks Colorado potato beetle larvae off some leaves on her farm in southern Maryland.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
My Analog Life

A former file clerk remembers the camaraderie at her first job

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 2, 2024
As one of five teenage girls on the file clerk team, Lisa Cintron said her days were filled with chit-chat and music reverberating from a boombox in the back. 
A photo of Lisa Cintron’s office where she worked as a file clerk, circa 1980-1981.
Courtesy Cintron
A Warmer World

Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 2, 2024
Emissions worldwide hit a record high last year. But at the same time, more renewables have been coming on line.
A variety of energy sources will be key to sustainably lowering emissions and keeping them low, says Melissa Lott of Columbia University’s Climate School.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
TikTok color analysis trend presents a vibrant business opportunity

by Meghan McCarty Carino and Dylan Miettinen
Jul 2, 2024
Guessing at someone’s color season has become a popular internet parlor game. It’s also a growing business for people looking to boost their professional image and the entrepreneurs ready to help them do that.
From left to right, Debbie O'Keefe, color consultant Ashley Dworak and Lauren Kreuzberg at the House of Colour studio in Papillion, Nebraska, in late May.
Dylan Miettinen/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

