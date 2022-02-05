Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Quirky, bizarre, unusual — and strong
Feb 4, 2022

Quirky, bizarre, unusual — and strong

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's episode, we delve into January's jobs report, the worker retention problem and an ambulance shortage in rural Texas.

Segments From this episode

January's strong jobs report says more people have come off the sidelines to go to work

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 4, 2022
Many older people returned to work, but the recovery isn't as strong for people of color and women.
The federal jobs report surprised forecasters, showing that people are returning to work and fewer left the workforce than believed.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Weekly Wrap

Kai Ryssdal talks to The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung about the jobs report, rate hikes and more of this week's economic news.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Home prices climbing in "family-friendly" areas

by Amanda Peacher
Feb 4, 2022
A Zillow analysis found that an increasing number of millennials with young children are looking to buy.
The cost of homes near good schools and parks are rising faster than homes in other neighborhoods as millennials reach their prime purchasing years.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hiring is hard. So is keeping the workers you have.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 4, 2022
As companies try to hold on to the workers they have, pay and benefits are on the up and up. That may not be enough.
In a remote work environment, employees may have fewer social connections that may otherwise make them stick around.
Prostock-Studio/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In rural West Texas, there's a scramble to keep ambulances running

by Travis Bubenik
Feb 4, 2022
After the loss of a local provider, officials are working to make sure paramedics will still show up when people call 911.
Greg Henington, a local EMS and fire chief in rural Brewster County, is leading a task force focused on finding a new ambulance provider for part of the county.
Travis Bubenik
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) Beyoncé, JAY-Z
Heard 'Em Say Kanye West, Adam Levine
Juicy The Notorious B.I.G.
Sticky July Butcher Brown
Go Gina SZA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:36 PM PST
20:41
4:13 PM PST
26:35
1:46 PM PST
1:50
7:41 AM PST
11:44
2:18 AM PST
6:51
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
A small business weighing the costs and savings of remote work
Microbusinesses and the pandemic
A small business weighing the costs and savings of remote work
How a Kentucky teen is balancing work and her first year of college
My Economy
How a Kentucky teen is balancing work and her first year of college
Report shows that for shift workers, schedule uncertainty destroys peace of mind
Report shows that for shift workers, schedule uncertainty destroys peace of mind
In opioid settlement, Native American tribes prove themselves as a legal force
In opioid settlement, Native American tribes prove themselves as a legal force