On today's episode, we delve into January's jobs report, the worker retention problem and an ambulance shortage in rural Texas.
Segments From this episode
January's strong jobs report says more people have come off the sidelines to go to work
Many older people returned to work, but the recovery isn't as strong for people of color and women.
The Weekly Wrap
Kai Ryssdal talks to The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung about the jobs report, rate hikes and more of this week's economic news.
Home prices climbing in "family-friendly" areas
A Zillow analysis found that an increasing number of millennials with young children are looking to buy.
Hiring is hard. So is keeping the workers you have.
As companies try to hold on to the workers they have, pay and benefits are on the up and up. That may not be enough.
In rural West Texas, there's a scramble to keep ambulances running
After the loss of a local provider, officials are working to make sure paramedics will still show up when people call 911.
Music from the episode
The team
