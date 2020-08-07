Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Million BazillionMake Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Jobs aren’t coming back for everyone
Aug 7, 2020

Jobs aren’t coming back for everyone

Plus: the latest on President Trump's potential ban on Chinese apps, why Kodak was tapped to help make coronavirus treatments and how one family is getting through months in lockdown.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How's the jobs recovery? Depends on the sector of the economy.

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 7, 2020
Service-sector jobs are coming back, but professionals who've been working from home are facing layoffs.
A waiter serves a customer outdoors at a Maryland restaurant in June. Service-industry jobs saw the biggest comeback in the July jobs report.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
The Weekly Wrap: Jobs and TikTok

Marketplace host Molly Wood talks with Heather Long at The Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek at The New York Times about what the July jobs report means, President Trump's relationship with China and the reinstated aluminum tariffs.
TikTok

How TikTok and WeChat escalated the U.S.-China trade war

by Molly Wood and Jennifer Pak
Aug 7, 2020
President Trump's executive order restricts Chinese tech platforms. Correspondent Jennifer Pak discusses the future of competition in developing markets.
A man rides past the offices of Tencent, the parent company of Chinese social media platform WeChat, in Beijing.
Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Caution: Kodak's comeback may not be picture-perfect

by Jasmine Garsd
Aug 7, 2020
The Trump administration has given Kodak hundreds of millions of dollars to produce chemicals for COVID-19 treatments. But the venerable photography company will have to compete with a global supply chain.
Kodak once could claim the majority of the global film market. Now, it's being tapped to produce chemicals for potential COVID-19 treatments.
Chris Furlong/Getty Images
COVID-19

Sturgis biker rally starts despite COVID-19 concerns

by Andy Uhler
Aug 7, 2020
The South Dakota rally, now in its 80th year, has been scaled back, with no parades or contests. But about 250,000 are expected to gather.
People stroll along Main Street on Thursday, the day before the start of the annual Sturgis Mortorcycle Rally.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
