Aug 7, 2020
Jobs aren’t coming back for everyone
Plus: the latest on President Trump's potential ban on Chinese apps, why Kodak was tapped to help make coronavirus treatments and how one family is getting through months in lockdown.
How's the jobs recovery? Depends on the sector of the economy.
Service-sector jobs are coming back, but professionals who've been working from home are facing layoffs.
The Weekly Wrap: Jobs and TikTok
Marketplace host Molly Wood talks with Heather Long at The Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek at The New York Times about what the July jobs report means, President Trump's relationship with China and the reinstated aluminum tariffs.
How TikTok and WeChat escalated the U.S.-China trade war
President Trump's executive order restricts Chinese tech platforms. Correspondent Jennifer Pak discusses the future of competition in developing markets.
Caution: Kodak's comeback may not be picture-perfect
The Trump administration has given Kodak hundreds of millions of dollars to produce chemicals for COVID-19 treatments. But the venerable photography company will have to compete with a global supply chain.
Sturgis biker rally starts despite COVID-19 concerns
The South Dakota rally, now in its 80th year, has been scaled back, with no parades or contests. But about 250,000 are expected to gather.
