Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Do you like your job?
May 6, 2024

Do you like your job?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Rudi Suardi/Getty Images
Job satisfaction has hit a nearly 40-year high, a report says. Plus, the U.S. and Europe complain about China's "overcapacity."

Segments From this episode

Job satisfaction up, but may be near a plateau

by Samantha Fields
May 6, 2024
By one measure, we are happier with our jobs than ever. But issues around workplace culture and relationships are gaining importance.
If you ask how people feel about wages, workplace culture and work-life balance, there are signs of increasing dissatisfaction.
lechatnoir via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Marketplace

by
May 6, 2024
Job satisfaction has hit a nearly 40-year high, a report says. Plus, the U.S. and Europe complain about China's "overcapacity."
Rudi Suardi/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Higher rates may not solve California's property insurance woes

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
May 6, 2024
With climate change hiking insurer costs, the state may allow catastrophe modeling as a stopgap, says former Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones.
"As climate change has driven more frequent and severe weather-related events, it's killing people, damaging property and causing more insurance losses," says Dave Jones, a former state insurance commissioner.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Electric aircraft companies are scrambling toward FAA certification as funding gets tight

by Henry Epp
May 6, 2024
The goal: an electric aircraft that can take off and land vertically.
Beta Technologies opened a nearly 200,000-quare-foot facility in South Burlington, Vermont, in October to make electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Above, Beta's electric aircraft flies past Manhattan.
Courtesy Beta Technologies
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In a boom town gone bust, a recreation center becomes a burden

by Will Walkey
May 6, 2024
When times were good, Hanna, Wyoming, built a giant rec center for coal workers. Now with just 700 residents, the town can't afford upkeep.
The Hanna Recreation Center’s pool had to be drained last year. 
Will Walkey/WPR
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Midas Era" Lord Finesse
"Brea" Oddissee
"Suga Suga" Baby Bash
"Made Me On" Poolside, Body Music, Bosq, Xavier Smith
"Luv Letter" DJ Okawari

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:39 PM PDT
16:24
3:21 PM PDT
28:41
1:56 PM PDT
1:05
7:45 AM PDT
8:54
2:41 AM PDT
9:36
Apr 30, 2024
31:00
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Climate change is the focus in shared curriculum for business schools
Climate change is the focus in shared curriculum for business schools
CHIPS funds are heading to Phoenix, “ground zero for the new economy”
Breaking Ground
CHIPS funds are heading to Phoenix, “ground zero for the new economy”
Student protestors have a long history of demanding financial divestment
Israel-Hamas War
Student protestors have a long history of demanding financial divestment
Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?
Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?