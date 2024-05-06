Do you like your job?
Job satisfaction has hit a nearly 40-year high, a report says. Plus, the U.S. and Europe complain about China's "overcapacity."
Segments From this episode
Job satisfaction up, but may be near a plateau
By one measure, we are happier with our jobs than ever. But issues around workplace culture and relationships are gaining importance.
Higher rates may not solve California's property insurance woes
With climate change hiking insurer costs, the state may allow catastrophe modeling as a stopgap, says former Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones.
Electric aircraft companies are scrambling toward FAA certification as funding gets tight
The goal: an electric aircraft that can take off and land vertically.
In a boom town gone bust, a recreation center becomes a burden
When times were good, Hanna, Wyoming, built a giant rec center for coal workers. Now with just 700 residents, the town can't afford upkeep.
